PartyNextDoor 2024 'Sorry I'm Outside' tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

PartyNextDoor is set to perform in locations across North America and recently announced the dates for the 2024 Sorry I'm Outside tour. The Canadian R&B icon shared the news on Instagram this Tuesday as he informed fans of the summer tour, which is set to begin on June 19.

Produced by Live Nation, the Sorry I'm Outside tour spans over three weeks, with performances in several cities across North America and Canada. This announcement comes after the artist's latest album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, which was released last week on April 26.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will become available through the artist presale at 10 am EDT on May 1. Fans can access the tickets through LiveNation.com with the code 'OUTSIDE.' Both Ticketmaster and LiveNation presales will begin on May 1 as well and can be accessed by registered members.

The Sorry I'm Outside Tour begins on June 19 (Image via X/@partynextdoor)

The VIP packages for the tour will also become available on May 1, followed by a 48-hour Citi Cardmember Presale. Individuals with credit or debit cards from Citi can visit citientertainment.com to access the presale via select digits from the unique codes of their cards.

The general sale of tickets for the Sorry I'm Outside tour will begin this Friday, May 3, at 10 am EDT.

While ticket prices may vary by venue, individuals may have to pay $70.75 for general tickets and up to over $300 for VIP packages.

Everything to know about PartyNextDoor's Sorry I'm Outside tour

The Canadian R&B star will begin the 24-day tour with a power-packed show in Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren. He will then tour across North America and perform at San Diego's SOMA, LIV Nightclub Las Vegas, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Oakland's The Fox Theater, The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, and more.

The singer will head to Canada in the first week of July and take the stage at Vancouver's PNE Forum, Calgary's Cowboys Music Festival, and Edmonton's Midway Music Hall. After returning, PartyNextDoor will perform at successive shows in North American cities including - Denver, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, and Boston, among others.

He will perform one more show in Canada at Montreal's MTELUS venue in August and head back to Brooklyn for a show at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre.

The artist will then host three consecutive shows at Wallingford's Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, and The Salt Shed in Chicago. The Canadian R&B star will wrap up his Sorry I'm Outside tour at Afro Nation Detroit on August 18.

Fans hope to see him performing some of the new tracks from the PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 album. However, the artist has yet to reveal details about the setlists and supporting artists for the Sorry I'm Outside tour.

The venues and dates for the Sorry I'm Outside tour include:

June 19 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona

June 21 - SOMA, San Diego, California

June 23 - LIV Nightclub Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 27 - Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California

July 1 - The Fox Theater, Oakland, California

July 3 - The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, Washington

July 5 - PNE Forum, Vancouver, British Columbia

July 7 - Cowboys Music Festival, Calgary, Alberta

July 9 - Midway Music Hall, Edmonton, Alberta

July 12 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado

July 14 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas

July 15 - Bayou Music Center, Houston, Texas

July 18 - Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

July 20 - Fillmore Miami Beach, Miami, Florida

July 23 - House of Blues, Orlando, Florida

July 25 - The Fillmore, Charlotte, North Carolina

July 27 - Broccoli City Festival, Washington D.C.

July 30 - House of Blues, Boston, Massachusetts

August 6 - MTELUS, Montreal, Quebec

August 8 - Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York

August 11- The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, Connecticut

August 13 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 15 - The Salt Shed, Chicago, Illinois

August 18 - Afro Nation Detroit, Detroit, Michigan

PartyNextDoor's latest album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 released on Friday, April 26. It is the fourth studio album of the singer's career and is a follow-up to the 2020 extended play (EP), PARTYPACK. The 14-track album comprises songs like - Control, Lose My Mind, Stuck In My Way, Cheers, Make It To The Morning, No Chill, and The Retreat, among others.