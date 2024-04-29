Craig David ‘Commitment’ UK tour 2025: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Craig David, the R&B icon, is expanding his international presence with the announcement of the UK leg of his 'Commitment' Tour. The British singer took to Instagram on Monday, April 29, to announce dates for the winter tour set to begin next year on February 2, 2025.

Produced by Live Nation, Craig's 'Commitment' tour in the United Kingdom will feature special guest Lemar. Unlike the North American leg, which spans a week, the U.K. leg will encompass almost a dozen shows across the country at various venues.

Tickets for the 'Commitment' Tour 2025 will be available for LiveNation presale starting this Wednesday, May 1. Additionally, artist presales for the winter tour will begin the same day at 10:00 am local time. Fans can access the presale by subscribing to David's mailing list at https://craigdavid.us11.list-manage.com/subscribe.

The 'Commitment' Tour 2025 begins on February 2, 2025. (Image via Instagram/@craigdavid)

Subscribed members will receive the link and code via email before the presale officially begins this Wednesday. Additionally, limited-time presales from partners such as Spotify and Ticketmaster will begin a day later, on Thursday, May 2. The general on-sale of 'Commitment' Tour 2025 tickets begins at 10:00 am local time on Friday, May 3. Fans can secure their tickets from Ticketmaster.com or Aloud.com.

Everything to know about Craig David's ‘Commitment’ UK Tour 2025

Craig David is set to embark on his second tour in the last six years, gearing up for another leg of the Commitment tour in the United Kingdom. Starting on February 2 next year, Craig will grace the stage at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Throughout the tour, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Craig's diverse and passionate discography as he delivers consecutive shows across the UK. He will be performing elating shows at venues like SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, Brighton Centre, and the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

Additionally, Craig David will take up the stage in Nottingham and perform at the Motorpoint Arena on February 12, followed by shows at the Coop Live in Manchester, Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, and the International Centre in Bournemouth.

Accompanied by guest artist Lemar, the discography star will officially wrap up the U.K. leg of the Commitment Tour 2025 with a final performance at the O2 Arena in London on February 20.

Craig David has not yet revealed details about the setlists for the 2025 tour. However, if the singer follows a similar setlist as the North American leg of the tour, fans may get to watch performances on hits like 7 Days, Born to Do It, Insomnia, Don't Love You No More, The Story Goes, and Fill Me In, among others.

Craig David's Commitment UK tour 2025 lasts over ten days (Image via Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

The U.K. dates and venues for Craig David's Commitment Tour 2025 are:

February 2, 2025 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

February 4, 2025 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

February 5, 2025 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

February 7, 2025 – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

February 8, 2025 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

February 11, 2025 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

February 12, 2025 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

February 14, 2025 – Coop Live, Manchester

February 15, 2025 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

February 18, 2025 – International Centre, Bournemouth

February 20, 2025 – The O2 Arena, London

Craig David is set to commence the North American leg of the Commitment tour next month, starting May 4 at Las Vegas's Las Vegas Festival Grounds. From there, he will make stops in cities including San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The tour will culminate at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC on May 16.