Idina Menzel’s 2024 ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Tony-winning star, Idina Menzel, is ready for another national outing, as she announced the dates for the 2024 ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour through her Instagram on April 24. The upcoming tour, which begins this summer on July 19, comes forward as Menzel tries to connect with her music fans more intimately.

The ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour will be Menzel's first in the last eight years. While the upcoming tour will be mostly spread across North America, there will also be a few shows in Canada. Tickets for the summer tour are available on an artist presale starting as early as 10:00 a.m. local time on April 24. The presale tickets can now be booked on Ticketmaster with the presale code 'TMOLM24.'

Fans looking forward to more intimate music experiences, soundchecks, and QnAs can also get VIP packages for the tour dates starting April 24. The tickets for the general public are going on an open sale this Friday, April 26.

Idina Menzel's ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour begins on July 19 (Image via Getty)

The platinum tickets will also be on sale along with the regular tickets, starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday. The tickets for all shows are limited to eight per household and are priced at an average of over $45 to $121. The VIP packages for the shows, however, start at over $245. The pricing may greatly vary depending on each venue.

Idina Menzel's ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour: Dates and venues

Idina Menzel takes on the North American stages this summer as she officially kicks off the ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour on July 19. The 'Broadway musical' star will begin the tour's first performance in the heart of Washington at Seattle's Paramount Theatre.

Menzel will then be touring across most of the West Coast, as she will hold performances at venues like Oakland's Fox Theatre, Mesa Arts Center, Highland's Yaamava Theater, Austin's Paramount Theatre, Majestic Theatre in Dallas, and more.

Before she leaves for the August 13 show in Canada, the Tony-winning star will also take up the stage at Atlanta Symphony Hall, Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center, Greenville's Peace Concert Hall, The Chicago Theatre, and Detriot's Masonic Cathedral Theatre. Idina Menzel will host the one-off performance in Canada at Massey Hall in Toronto.

After returning, Menzel will hold consecutive shows at New York's Beacon Theatre, the Hershey Theatre, and Washington's Warner Theatre. Idina Menzel will officially wrap up the ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour with her last show in Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts on August 18.

The details about supporting artists or openers for Menzel's upcoming tour are yet to be revealed. However, the setlist for the tour will be lined with hits from her glorious career, including tracks from Wicked, Frozen, If/Then, and Rent, among others.

Idina Menzel's ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ spans three weeks (Image via Getty)

The dates and venues of Idina Menzel's ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ tour include:

July 19 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, Washington

July 21 – Fox Theatre, Oakland, California

July 23 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California

July 25 – Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, Arizona

July 26 – Yaamava Theater, Highland, California

July 27 – The Smith Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

July 30 – Paramount Theatre, Austin, Texas

July 31 – Majestic Theatre, Dallas, Texas

August 02 – Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta, Georgia

August 03 – Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina

August 04 – Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando, Florida

August 06 – Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, Auburn, Alaska

August 07 – Peace Concert Hall, Greenville, South Carolina

August 09 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, Illinois

August 10 – Benedum Center for Performing Arts, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 11 – Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Detroit, Michigan

August 13 – Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

August 15 – Beacon Theatre, New York

August 16 – Hershey Theatre, Hershey, Pennsylvania

August 17 – Warner Theatre, Washington DC

August 18 – Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts, Greensboro, North Carolina

Idina Menzel's latest LP (long play), Drama Queen, came out last year on August 18. The nine-track album was received exceptionally well by fans globally. It included the following tracks: Move, Beast, Dramatic, My Love for Life, Paradise (extended version), Make Me Hate Me, Funny Kind of Lonely, Royalty, and Madison Hotel.