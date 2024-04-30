Slipknot announces 2024 Knotfest Iowa: Presale, lineup, date, location, & all you need to know 

The American heavy metal band, Slipknot, is all set to celebrate 25 years of its self-titled debut album and recently announced the date for the 2024 Knotfest Iowa. The band took to Instagram on Monday to inform fans that the one-day festival will be held in their hometown - Des Moines, Iowa - at the Water Works Park on September 21.

The official presale for the fall event will take place through Knotfest.com starting at 10 am CDT on Tuesday, April 30. Fans can access the presale by registering on the Knotfest website. The premium and VIP packages will also be on presale starting this Tuesday.

Artist presales for the Knotfest Iowa 2024 will begin a day later on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 am CDT, and be valid for over 48 hours. Additional presales from radio and promoters will begin on May 2 and can only be accessed by members with codes and links provided by partners.

Knotfest Iowa 2024 will be hosted on September 21 (Image via X/@slipknot)

Tickets for the Knotfest Iowa 2024 will be available to the general public through Knotfest.com and Ticketmaster starting this Friday, May 3. The regular tickets will be available at a starting price of $125 (excluding taxes). The VIP packages will also go on open sale along with the regular tickets.

Everything to know about Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa 2024 event

The group will head home this fall to headline the Knotfest festival and celebrate the 25th anniversary of its debut album. The one-day event will feature performances by esteemed guests, including - Till Lindemann of Rammstein, Poison the Well, GWAR, Knocked Loose, and Hatebreed.

Groups like Twin Temple, Dying Wish, Spine and Dose, Swollen Teeth, and Holy Wars will also join the heavy metal band. Last but not least, Vended, which is most closely linked with Slipknot, will also support the band as they take the stage at the Water Works Park on September 21.

The band's setlist for Knotfest Iowa 2024 will most likely revolve around their 1999 self-titled album Slipknot. However, official confirmation on the same is awaited.

During the Knontfest Iowa 2024, the band will also be seen in red coveralls and a set of new masks to pay homage to their debut era, as per Knotfest.

Knotfest Iowa 2024 will be hosted at Water Works Park in Des Moines (Image via X/@slipknot)

Slipknot last performed in Iowa in 2021 as they played at Knotfest Indianola. With the band returning to their hometown after over four years, they have planned to overhaul the Knotfest Museum to give it an even more lively spirit. The much-anticipated overhaul will include the display of an exclusive range of memorabilia and artifacts showcasing the 25 years of the band's rich history.

The American heavy metal band's schedule this year is quite packed with over a dozen tours and performances both in and outside North America. Starting May 9, the band will be performing at festivals and concerts including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Rocklahoma while touring Florida, Ohio, and Oklahoma.