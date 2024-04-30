KALEO ‘Payback tour’ 2024: New dates, presale, venues, & all you need to know 

Grammy-nominated rock group KALEO has extended their summer outing with new dates for the ‘Payback Tour’ 2024. The group announced the tour dates on Instagram on April 29, informing fans that the tour will be hitting cities across North America and Canada between August 25 and October 10.

This second headlining tour of 2024, the ‘Payback Tour,’ spans four weeks and will visit 29 cities. Tickets for the much-awaited tour will go on artist presale starting this Tuesday, April 30. The presale that begins at 10:00 am local time can be accessed by registering on the rock group's website, officialkaleo.com.

Additionally, those with Citi cards can access an exclusive presale through citientertainment.com starting April 30. A Live Nation presale will begin on May 1, available at LiveNation.com. Tour partners such as Bandsintown and Spotify will begin their member-exclusive presales on May 2.

The ‘Payback Tour’ 2024 begins on August 25 (Image via Instagram/@officialkaleo)

The general sale of the tickets will be open to the public starting May 3. Fans will also be able to access limited-time open on-sale of platinum tickets and VIP packages starting at 10:00 am on May 3. These open on-sale tickets can be booked from the group's official website or via Ticketmaster.

Everything to know about KALEO ‘Payback Tour’ 2024

KALEO is set to rock 2024 with the kickoff of their ‘Payback Tour’ on August 25. The headlining tour will commence at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon

Before heading to Canada, the group will perform three successive shows at Idaho Botanical Garden's Outlaw Field, Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, and Bonner's KettleHouse Amphitheater. The Canadian leg of KALEO's tour begins on August 31, with performances at venues including the Edmonton Expo Centre, Denim on the Diamond in Kelowna, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino in Calgary, and Winnipeg's Centennial Concert Hall.

Upon their return, the group will grace stages in cities including Prior Lake, Detroit, Boston, New York, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Louisville, and Asheville, among others. Fans can anticipate performances at Birmingham's Avondale Brewery, Austin's Moody Amphitheater, Houston's Bayou Music Center, The Chicago Theatre, and the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks.

The Grammy-nominated rock group will officially conclude the ‘Payback Tour’ 2024 on October 10 at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio.

Throughout the tour, KALEO will be joined by multiple guests and supporting artists at different dates and venues. Chance Peña will accompany the rock group on most dates, with Larkin Poe also slated to open for select shows. Additionally, Hembree will support the group for their last two shows of the headlining tour.

The ‘Payback Tour’ spans four weeks (Image via Instagram/@officialkaleo)

The news dates and venues for the ‘Payback Tour’ 2024 include:

August 25 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Oregon

August 27 – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise, Idaho

August 28 – Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Airway Heights, Washington

August 29 – KettleHouse Amphitheater, Bonner, Montana

August 31 – Edmonton Expo Centre, Edmonton, Alberta

September 1 – Denim on the Diamond, Kelowna, British Columbia

September 2 – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, Grey Eagle Event Centre, Calgary

September 4 – Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg, Manitoba

September 5 – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Mystic Showroom, Prior Lake, Minnesota

September 7 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, Miami

September 8 – Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario

September 9 – MTELUS, Montreal, Quebec

September 11 – Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts

September 13 – The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York

September 16 – The Anthem, Washington DC

September 17 – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, North Carolina

September 19 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, North Carolina

September 20 – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, Georgia

September 21 – Bourbon & Beyond 2024, Louisville, Kentucky

September 24 – Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, North Carolina

September 25 – Avondale Brewery, Birmingham, Alabama

September 27 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas

September 28 – Moody Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

September 30 – Bayou Music Center, Houston, Texas

October 3 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, Illinois

October 4 – The Factory at the District, St Louis, Montana

October 6 – Midland Theatre, Kansas City, Montana

October 9 – Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

October 10 – House of Blues, Cleveland, Ohio

KALEO returned to the trending lists last month as they released their new single, Lonely Cowboy. The new single is the group's first original project in the last three years. As of this writing, the official video and audio of Lonely Cowboy have jointly surpassed 720K views on YouTube.