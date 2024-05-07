Suki Waterhouse 2024 ‘The Sparklemuffin’ North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The English singer-songwriter, Suki Waterhouse, took to Instagram this Monday, May 6, as she revealed the news about "The Sparklemuffin" tour. The upcoming tour will begin this fall on September 28 and span through the end of the year.

Lasting for more than three weeks, "The Sparklemuffin" tour is lined with most of the performances in North America and at least three shows in Canada. Powered by Live Nation, Suki Waterhouse's fall tour will support her yet-to-release 'untitled album.'

Tickets for "The Sparklemuffin" tour are first available through an artist presale that begins this Wednesday, May 8. A Live Nation presale also begins the same day at 8:00 a.m. CDT. Fans can access the presale from Livenation.com with the presale code 'SOUNDCHECK.'

Suki's The Sparklemuffin tour begins this fall (Image via Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Official partners of the tour, like Ticketmaster and Foundation Room, will begin their 48-hour member presales at 8:00 a.m. CDT on May 8, followed by a Spotify presale on May 9. The official platinum tickets and the VIP packages allowing access to meet-and-greet sessions are also available starting this Wednesday.

The general on-sale of the tickets will begin later this week, on May 10. The general tickets will be available along with the on-sale of VIP packages and official platinum tickets that fans can access through Ticketmaster starting at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Suki Waterhouse's 'The Sparklemuffin' tour: Dates and venues

Suki Waterhouse is headlining a national outing this fall as she gets ready to gather support for her upcoming album. The Milk Teeth singer will begin "The Sparklemuffin" tour at the end of September when she takes up the stage at Denver's Mission Ballroom on September 28.

The English singer-songwriter will tour North America and perform at the House of Blues in Houston, followed by shows at Austin's The Factory (Deep Ellum) and The Van Buren in Phoenix. Suki will then hold three consecutive shows in California at The Sound in San Diego, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and San Francisco's The Warfield.

The singer will be in Canada's British Columbia on October 28 for a performance at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Suki Waterhouse will head back to North America on October 30 and take stages in cities like Portland, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cleveland, New York, and Massachusetts, among others.

Suki Waterhouse will be back in Canada on December 14 for a performance at Montreal's MTELUS and another show at Toronto's HISTORY venue on December 17. The last week of the tour will also include shows at The Salt Shed in Chicago and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The Sparklemuffin" tour will officially wrap up with Suki taking the stage at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 21. Fans can hope the tour will be lined with the singer's popular hits and some more music from her upcoming album. Readers must note that the singer has yet to confirm or reveal the venue for a show scheduled for November 1.

Suki Waterhouse will be accompanied by the special guest, Bully, on all dates of "The Sparklemuffin" tour. Bully's rock performances are expected to complement Suki's musical dynamics while they both entertain fans on stages nationwide.

Suki Waterhouse's fall tour will last over three weeks (Image via Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

The dates and venues for Suki Waterhouse's "The Sparklemuffin" tour are:

September 28 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado

October 17 – House of Blues, Houston, Texas

October 18 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, Texas

October 19 – The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas

October 21 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, Arizona

October 22 – The Sound, San Diego, California

October 23 – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California

October 25 – The Warfield, San Francisco, California

October 28 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, British Columbia

October 30 – Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon

December 2 – The Truman, Kansas City, Montana

December 3 – The Factory, St. Louis, Montana

December 4 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Indiana

December 6 – The Agora, Cleveland, Ohio

December 7 – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, New York

December 10 – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

December 11 – The Anthem, Washington DC

December 13 – Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts

December 14 – MTELUS, Montreal, Quebec

December 15 – HISTORY, Toronto, Ontario

December 17 – Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, Miami

December 18 – The Salt Shed, Chicago, Illinois

December 19 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

December 21 – The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia

The untitled album from Suki Waterhouse is expected to be released later this year. Set to be released under Sub Pop Records, it will be the sophomore (second) album for Suki, who debuted in 2022 with her first album, I Can't Let Go. At the time of this writing, the singer has already released three tracks from the upcoming album, including My Fun, Faded, and OMG.