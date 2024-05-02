King & Country ‘Unsung Hero’ tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The For King & Country duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone are going on a national outing this fall for the Unsung Hero Tour 2024. The Grammy-winning duo shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) this Wednesday as they announced the North American tour, set to begin on September 19.

Joel and Luke Smallbone's fall tour comes on the head of their biopic film, Unsung Hero, released last month on April 26. Though the duo has yet to give a confirmation, fans hope that the Unsung Hero Tour 2024 also supports the new film.

Tickets for the Unsung Hero Tour 2024 are going on an artist presale starting next week on May 7. The presale begins at 10:00 am EDT and can be taken benefit of by visiting the For King & Country website - forkingandcountry.com. Additional presales will also begin at venues and Ticketmaster starting on May 7, followed by a member-exclusive Spotify presale.

The Unsung Hero tour by For King & Country tour begins in the fall (Image via @forkingandcountry / Instagram)

Fans can get VIP packages for the For King & Country tour on May 6, followed by the presale of the Platinum tickets on the next day.

The general public will get access to the tickets next week after they go on open sale starting at 10:00 am EDT on May 10. The official platinum and VIP packages for the tour will also be on open sale for over a month starting on May 10.

Everything to know about For King & Country ‘Unsung Hero’ tour 2024

The For King and Country duo is headlining an outing this year as they take up stages across North America for the Unsung Hero Tour 2024. The upcoming tour will begin on September 19 with the Christian music icons performing at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Grammy-winning group will then tour through North America while performing at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, Grand Rapids' Enterprise Center, Rapid City's Summit Arena, and Duluth's DECC Arena, among others. The duo will also take over the national stages in cities including - Sioux Falls, Des Moines, Kansas City, Hollywood, Tampa, Louisville, and Pittsburgh.

The Smallbones will travel to Ohio on October 18 and perform at Toledo's Huntington Center, followed by consecutive shows at Charlotte's Spectrum Center, Roanoke's Berglund Center, and the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax. The duo's outing in November will include shows at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Duluth's Gas South Arena, Little Rocks' Simmons Bank Arena, and the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Unsung Hero Tour 2024 will be officially wrapped up on November 10 when Joel and Luke Smallbone take the stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. A full setlist for the Unsung Hero Tour 2024 is yet to be revealed, but the For King & Country duo announced that they will be performing on all fan favorites.

King & Country's The Unsung Hero tour spans over four weeks (Image via Catherine Powell / Getty Images)

The North American dates and venues where For King & Country will perform during the Unsung Hero tour are:

September 19 - Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana

September 20 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 21 - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

September 22 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan

September 27 - CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

September 28 - Summit Arena, Rapid City, South Dakota

September 29 - Sunset Amphitheater, Colorado Springs

October 3 - DECC Arena, Duluth, Minnesota

October 4 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

October 5 - Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

October 6 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

October 10 - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Florida

October 11 - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

October 12 - The BJCC's Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

October 13 - KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

October 17 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 18 - Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

October 19 - Truist Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky

October 20 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

October 24 - Berglund Center, Roanoke, Virginia

October 25 - GIANT Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

October 26 - Agganis Arena, Boston, Massachusettes

October 27 - EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia

November 2 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

November 3 - Gas South Arena, Duluth, Georgia

November 7 - Simmons Bank Arena, Little Rock, Arkansas

November 8 - H-E-B Center, Cedar Park, Texas

November 9 - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

November 10 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

For King & Country's biopic, the Unsung Hero joined theatres last month, on April 26. The movie is based around the Smallbone family and follows them on their journey towards finding a brighter future through music. As of the writing, the biopic is going strong with an IMDB rating of 7.9 and a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.