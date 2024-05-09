Olivia Rodrigo 2024 GUTS Asia and Australia tour: Dates, venues, and all we know so far

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed new dates for her GUTS World Tour in Asia and Australia. The Good 4 u singer thanked fans for the "wonderful" response to her European leg of the musical trek on Instagram this Wednesday, and shared the dates for the fall leg, which begins on September 16.

The three-time Grammy-winning singer has been touring across North America and Europe since February 23, 2024, in support of her album, GUTS. The second studio album of Olivia's career, GUTS, came out last year in September.

The Asian leg of the tour includes one headlining performance each in Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The singer has also hinted to fans in Manila to stay tuned, presumably, for a "yet-to-be-announced" date.

Australian fans, on the other hand, can look forward to Olivia performing two shows each in Melbourne and Sydney.

Everything we know so far about Olivia Rodrigo 2024 GUTS Asia and Australia Tour

The Asian leg of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour begins at Bangkok's Impact Arena and will be wrapped up at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. While in Australia, the singer will take over Melbourne's ROD Laver Arena for two shows, before wrapping up the Australian leg of the outing at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

The confirmed dates and venues of the Asian and Australian legs of the GUTS World Tour are:

September 16 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

September 20 – Jamsil Arena, Seoul, South Korea

September 24 – Asiaworld-Arena, Hong Kong

September 27 - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

October 1 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

October 9 & 11 – ROD Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

October 17 & 18 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

The dates for the presale and general sale of tickets for the Asian and Australian leg are yet to be announced. Once tickets go live, fans can book them through the American Express presale and local ticketing channels in the respective regions.

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed that she will be supported by singer Benee on all four dates across Australia. Originating from New Zealand, Benee debuted in 2017 with the hit single Tough Guy. Apart from Benee, Olivia has previously been supported by artists like The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and Alanis Morissette, among others.

Olivia Rodrigo will tour Asia and Australia in the fall (Image via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

The fall outing will be the first time Olivia Rodrigo tours through Asia and Australia, ever since her debut in 2021. The Happier singer is currently in the middle of the European leg of the GUTS World Tour that began on April 30. Singer Remi Wolf is supporting and opening for Olivia on all 29 dates of the European leg.

While the tour started strong with performances at Dublin's 3Arena and Glasgow's OVO Hydro, it met with obstacles last week at Manchester's Co-Op Live. The singer was forced to postpone two performances at the Manchester venue following technical issues. As she shared her disappointment with fans, Olivia Rodrigo reassured everyone that the two shows would be rescheduled soon.

Olivia Rodrigo released GUTS last fall on September 8, 2023. The 12-track album came on the head of hit singles Bad Idea Right? and Vampire. While Vampire went on to reign at the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100, Bad Idea Right? surpassed the mark of 36 million views on YouTube.

The album includes ten other tracks - All‐American Bit*h, Lacy, Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Making the Bed, Logical, Get Him Back!, Love is Embarrassing, The Grudge, Pretty isn’t Pretty, and Teenage Dream.