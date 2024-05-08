Graham Nash 2024 North American tour: Presale, dates, venues, and all you need to know

The Grammy-winning singer, Graham Nash, plans to support his album Now with a North American tour this year. The English-American artist took to X on Tuesday to announce the dates for the upcoming tour, which begins on August 3.

Graham's tour spans over five weeks and will be hosted in multiple cities across North America. The 38-day outing will also be hosted in two Canadian cities as the singer tours to gather support for his 2023 album.

The artist presale for the upcoming tour begins this Thursday, May 9. Fans can take benefit of the presale by registering on Graham Nash's website - grahamnash.com. A code for the presale will be sent to all registered members right before the presale begins at 10:00 am CDT.

Graham Nash to begin NA tour in August (Image via Vivien Killilea / Getty Images)

Starting this Thursday, fans can get access to the 24-hour presales for official platinum tickets and VIP packages for Graham Nash's tour.

The tour tickets for the general public will go on an open sale starting at 10:00 am CDT through Ticketmaster on Friday, May 10. A limited-time open sale for platinum and VIP packages will begin at 10:00 am CDT on Friday.

Everything to know about Graham Nash's 2024 North American tour

Graham Nash will kick off the North American tour in the summers as he takes on the stage at Boulder's Chautauqua on August 3. The singer will be in Colorado for almost a week and hold performances at Washington’s music venue in Fort Collins, Denver's Botanic Gardens, and another show at Boulder's Chautauqua.

Expand Tweet

He will then head to Omaha for a show at the Holland Center, followed by performances across Salina, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Bayfield, Fish Creek, and Kalamazoo. The August section of Graham's tour will include shows at the Royal Oak Music Hall, The Kent Stage, New Jersey's Ocean City Music Pier, Harrisburg's Whitaker Center, and Rockport's Shalin Liu Performance Center.

With the weather transitioning to fall, Graham Nash will take a short break and begin the fall leg with two back-to-back shows on September 28 and 29 at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood. He will start off October with a performance at New York's Carnegie Hall, and follow it up with consecutive shows in Boston, Northampton, and Albany.

Graham Nash will head to Canada on October 8 for a performance at the Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall) in Quebec City and another show at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on October 9. After his return, Graham will begin touring through North American cities like - Burlington, Ithaca, Evanston, St. Louis, Morgantown, Athens. and Hopewell.

Lastly, for three days, Graham Nash will take over the stage at The Barns (Wolf Trap) in Vienna, Virginia. The singer will perform two consecutive shows at the Vienna venue before concluding the tour with a final performance on October 26.

Judy Collins will appear as a special guest on the tour and open for Graham at select North American venues.

Graham's North American tour lasts over five weeks (Image via McCarthy / Getty Images)

The tour dates and venues where Graham Nash will be live on the upcoming tour are:

August 3 - Chautauqua, Boulder, Colorado

August 4 - Washington’s, Fort Collins, Colorado

August 6 - Botanic Gardens, Denver, Colorado

August 7 - Chautauqua, Boulder, Colorado

August 9 - Holland Center, Omaha, Nebraska

August 10 - The Stiefel Theatre, Salina, Kansas

August 13 - Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines, Iowa

August 14 - The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

August 16 - Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis, Minnesota

August 17 - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, Bayfield, Wisconsin

August 18 - Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, Wisconsin

August 20 - Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo, Michigan

August 21 - Royal Oak Music Hall, Royal Oak, Michigan

August 23 - The Kent Stage, Kent, Ohio

August 24 - Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion, Hammondsport, New York

August 26 - Ocean City Music Pier, New Jersey

August 27 - Whitaker Center, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

August 29 - The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing, Charlton, Massachusetts

August 30 - Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Massachusetts

September 28 & 29 - Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood, New Jersey

October 1 - Carnegie Hall, New York

October 3 - Shubert Theatre, Boston, Massachusetts

October 4 - Academy of Music, Northampton, Massachusetts

October 6 - The Egg Hart Theatre, Albany, New York

October 8 - Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall), Quebec City

October 9 - National Arts Centre, Ottawa, Ontario

October 10 - The Flynn, Burlington, Vermont

October 12 - State Theatre, Ithaca, New York

October 15 & 16 - Cahn Auditorium, Evanston, Illinois

October 17 - The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri

October 19 - Metropolitan Theatre, Morgantown, West Virginia

October 20 - Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Athens

October 22 - The Beacon Theatre, Hopewell, Virginia

October 23 & 25 - The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, Virginia

October 26 - The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, Virginia

Graham Nash released his seventh 'solo' studio album - Now - last year on May 19. Graham worked on the project with big names like Todd Caldwell, Allan Clarke, and Shane Fontayne between 2020 and 2022 before releasing it through BMG Rights Management.

The album comprises 13 tracks, including - Right Now, A Better Life, Golden Idols, Stars & Stripes, Love of Mine, In a Dream, Stand Up, It Feels Like Home, and Buddy's Back, among others.