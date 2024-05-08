Falling in Reverse 2024 tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The American rock band Falling in Reverse is back with another outing, as they revealed the dates for the MonsTOUR II: World Domination. The group took to Instagram this Tuesday, May 7, to welcome fans to the summer tour set to begin on August 18.

The MonsTOUR II: World Domination comes on the heels of the newly released single, Ronald, from the band's upcoming LP, Popular Monster. The 11-track LP will be released later this summer, on July 26. With Falling in Reverse beginning the tour weeks after the project's release, fans hope it will support the new LP.

Tickets for the headlining tour can be availed through a Live Nation presale starting at 10:00 a.m. CDT on May 8. Fans can use the presale code 'SOUNDCHECK' to book their tickets on LiveNation.com. An artist presale also begins this Wednesday. Fans can access the artist presale with the unique code they receive after registering on the band's website, ronsters.fallinginreverse.com.

Falling in Reverse's MonsTOUR II: World Domination lasts over three weeks (Image via @fallinginreverse / Instagram)

The tour's official card partner, Citi, is also running a presale until May 9. The cardholders can take advantage of the presale by visiting citientertainment.com and using the last six unique digits of their cards to book the tickets.

The tickets for MonsTOUR II: World Domination will be available to the general public starting the next day, May 10. Fans will be able to book their tickets through Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and even through the band's official website.

Falling in Reverse's MonsTOUR II: World Domination - Dates and venues

Falling in Reverse begins the MonsTOUR II: World Domination on August 18 in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Amphitheater. They will then head to Washington for consecutive performances at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn and the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield.

The American rock band will also take stages at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Georgia's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater, and Bristow's Jiffy Lube Live. The North American outing will then span through cities like Scranton, Boston, Buffalo, Burgettstown, Holmdel, Sterling Heights, and Indianapolis.

As fall starts taking over, Falling in Reverse will host performances at Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion, Franklin's FirstBank Amphitheater, and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. Before wrapping up the MonsTOUR II on September 26, they will take the stage at The JunkYard in Denver and the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

The MonsTOUR II: World Domination officially concludes with a show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Falling in Reverse will also be accompanied by Tech N9Ne, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, and BLACK VEIL BRIDES on the tour. While Nathan James will support the tour on the first six dates, Jeris Johnson will be joining in at the other 19 venues.

The dates and venues where fans can watch Falling in Reverse live during the MonsTOUR II are:

August 18 — Ford Idaho Amphitheater, Nampa, Idaho

August 21 — BECU Live at Northern Quest, Airway Heights, Washington

August 22 — White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington

August 23 — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, Washington

August 25 — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City

August 27 — Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, New Mexico

August 29 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas

August 30 — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, Texas

September 1 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia

September 2 — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, North Carolina

September 4 — Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, North Carolina

September 6 — Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

September 7 — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton, Pennsylvania

September 9 — Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, Massachusetts

September 10 — Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, New York

September 12 — The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

September 13 — PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

September 15 — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights, Miami

September 16 — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, Indiana

September 17 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, Illinois

September 20 — FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, Tennessee

September 21 — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St Louis, Missouri

September 23 — The JunkYard, Denver, Colorado

September 25 — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, Arizona

September 26 — Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California

The latest LP (long play) from Falling in Reverse, Popular Monster, comes out this summer on July 26. The project's title track, Popular Monster, came back in 2019 and has since surpassed over 147 million views on YouTube.

The upcoming LP comprises 10 other tracks: Prequel, All My Life, Ronald, Voices In My Head, Bad Guy, Watch the World Burn, Trigger Warning, Last Resort – Reimagined, ZOMBIFIED, and NO FEAR.