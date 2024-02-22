Crumbl releases GUTS Cookie in collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo: Price, Where to Buy, and All You Need to Know

Crumbl has collaborated with Grammy-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo for an all-new GUTS cookie. Inspired by Rodrigo's upcoming 2024 GUTS music tour, the food item is the perfect fusion of the cookie company's culinary expertise and the singer's artistry.

The GUTS cookie is tagging along with Olivia Rodrigo on all her music tour stops. It will be exclusively available at Crumbl locations within an hour's distance of the venues.

Available on a weekly basis starting February 19, 2024, the cookie will first be found at stores surrounding the Palm Dessert, California venue, where Rodrigo will perform this Friday.

Priced at over $5.39 each, GUTS cookies are available on the brand's menu for a limited time and can be enjoyed at participating stores only. Orders can either be placed in-store or through the chain's mobile app or website - https://crumblcookies.com - for delivery and store pick-ups.

The cookie chain announced the launch of the GUTS cookie through a press release earlier this week, with Sawyer Hemsely, Chief Branding Officer and Co-Founder, Crumbl, saying:

"We are thrilled with this partnership introducing Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Cookie, a unique treat inspired by her remarkable music. This collaboration marks a celebration of creativity and flavor, bringing fans a memorable experience that perfectly combines music and the Crumbl experience."

All You Need to Know about Crumbl and Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie

Crumbl is celebrating Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 GUTS music tour with the all-new GUTS cookie. The limited-time offering features two purple vanilla cookies sandwiching a layer each of delicious vanilla buttercream and triple-berry jam. It also comes rolled in a mix of star-studded sprinkles and features star cutouts in the middle.

Available at select participating locations across North America and Canada starting February 19, Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS cookie can either be enjoyed on its own or in four-packs, six-packs, and 12-packs.

While a single cookie costs over $5.39, a 4-pack and 6-pack goes for $17.81 and $23.84, respectively. A 12-pack of GUTS cookies, however, may cost over $47.18.

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS cookies can be enjoyed at over $5.39 each (Image via Crumbl)

Here is a list of all the regions surrounding the performance venues where the GUTS cookies will be available on a weekly basis over the next few months:

February 19 to February 26 - Palm Desert, California

February 19 to February 26 - Phoenix, Arizona

February 26 to March 4 - Houston, Texas

February 26 to March 4 - Austin, Texas

February 26 to March 4 - Dallas, Texas

February 26 to March 4 - New Orleans, Los Angeles

March 4 to March 11 - Orlando, Florida

March 4 to March 11 - Miami, Florida

March 4 to March 11 - Charlotte, North Carolina

March 4 to March 11 - Nashville, Tennessee

March 11 to March 18 - St. Louis, Montreal

March 11 to March 18 - Omaha, Nebraska

March 11 to March 18 - Saint Paul, Minnesota

March 11 to March 18 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

March 18 to March 25 - Chicago, Illinois

March 18 to March 25 - Columbus, Ohio

March 18 to March 25 - Detroit, Michigan

March 25 to April 1 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada

April 1 to April 8 - Boston, Massachusetts

April 1 to April 15 - New York, NY

July 15 to July 22 - Philadelphia, PA

July 15 to July 22 - Washington DC

July 22 to July 29 - Atlanta, Georgia

July 22 to July 29 - Lexington, Kentucky

July 22 to July 29 - Kansas City, Missouri

July 22 to July 29 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

July 29 to August 5 - Denver, Colorado

July 29 to August 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah

July 29 to August 5 - San Francisco, California

August 5 to August 12 - Seattle, Washington

August 5 to August 12 - Portland, Oregon

August 12 to August 19 - Los Angeles, California

Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 GUTS music tour concludes on August 17, 2024. Fans who miss out on the chance to try out the cookie during the tour will be able to grab it for a limited time until August 24, 2024.