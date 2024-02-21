Hostess to launch HoneyBun Donettes: Price, availability, and more

Hostess starts spring with a sweet surprise for fans as the brand introduces all-new HoneyBun Donettes. As the name suggests, the new dessert offers a perfect fusion between the decadent vanilla glaze flavors of fluffy Donettes and the smokey-warm cinnamon flavors of HoneyBuns.

The HoneyBun Donettes will hit stores nationwide starting in early March and will join the brand's dessert snacks range as a permanent offering. The new offering that allows fans to enjoy the best of two crowd-pleasing breakfast desserts will exclusively be available in 10.5 oz bags and single-serve packs.

The new HoneyBun Donettes are inspired by the fluffy Donettes and smokey-warm HoneyBuns (Image via Hostess / J. M. Smucker Co.)

Expected to be priced at over $5.98, the HoneyBun Donettes will be available through major convenience stores and grocers like - GoPuff, Kroger, and Walmart, among others. Once launched, the upcoming breakfast dessert will also be available to order from online retailers, including Amazon.

The J.M. Smucker-owned dessert snack brand announced the launch of HoneyBun Donettes through a press release last week, with Chris Balach, Vice President of Marketing, saying:

"We know that snack lovers are increasingly seeking new flavor combinations, and the melding of distinct tastes and textures offers a unique snacking experience."

Sharing a quick brief about the vision for the new dessert snack, Balach added:

"The Hostess brand continues to lead in delivering mouthwatering innovations like HoneyBun Donettes that satisfy consumers' cravings and bring joy not only to their breakfast routine, but throughout their day."

The HoneyBun Donettes from Hostess are hitting stores starting in early March

Hostess is back with the second biggest mashup in its history as the dessert snack brand unveils all-new HoneyBun Donettes. Offering the best of Donettes and HoneyBuns in a single fluffy, and sugary-glaze-covered snack, the new dessert comes off the massive success of the Ding Dongs X Twinkies mashup from 2023.

Infused with the smooth vanilla glaze flavors of Donettes and mellow hints of warm cinnamon flavors of HoneyBuns, the HoneyBun Donettes aims to deliver a healthy breakfast dessert free from high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors. Making snacking efficient for all snackers, the upcoming dessert will be available in a single-serve pack and a standard bag of 10.5 oz.

The HoneyBun Donettes will be hitting major stores in early March (Image via Hostess / J. M. Smucker Co.)

Like its counterparts, the HoneyBun Donettes are expected to be priced at over $5.98. Once launched, they will be available for purchase at all major grocery and convenience stores like - GoPuff, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Duane Reade, CVS Pharmacy, Gourmet Garage, and 7-Eleven, among others.

As fans wait for the HoneyBun Donettes to hit stores, they can check out the limited-time treats like the Strawberry Donettes and other heart-shaped treats introduced earlier for Valentine's. With Valentine's past gone, most themed dessert snacks may have already made their way to clearance and can be availed at discounted prices.