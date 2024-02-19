Loacker introduces new Minis Spring Mix: Flavors, prices, availability, and more

Loacker, the Italian wafer and chocolate brand, is welcoming a new spring treat with an all-new Minis Spring Mix. Aimed at adding extra sweetness to their regular fare, the new treats feature cream-filled crunchy wafers in the classic flavors of lemon, vanilla, and raspberry yogurt.

As the name suggests, the Minis Spring Mix comes as a multipack mix bag with over 80 counts of the three assorted flavor wafer treats. Each of the mini treats is wrapped individually to ensure a convenient snacking experience.

Hitting stores later this month, the Minis Spring Mix will be available for purchase at Costco stores nationwide. Priced at around $14.92, the spring treats can also be ordered through the brand's website - https://www.loackerusa.com - and Instacart.com.

The new Minis Spring Mix will be hitting stores this month (Image via Instacart)

The Italian confectionery brand announced the launch of the new Minis Spring Mix through a press release last week, with TJ Rooney, President of Loacker, noting:

"We are passionate about celebrating the joy that comes from sharing delicious treats with friends and family. We're excited to usher in the spring season with fresh flavors that anyone can enjoy for picnics, road trips, in lunchboxes, or anywhere while on the go."

Loacker is ready to embrace the warm weather and the colors of spring as the confectionary brand introduces an all-new Minis Spring Mix. Joining the brand's Minis line as a permanent offering, the new treat delivers the sweet flavors of raspberry yogurt, lemon, and vanilla in a reimagined crunchy cream-filled wafer avatar.

Featuring bold and vibrant packaging, the sugary treats come in 28.22 oz packs that are perfect for on-the-go snacking or sharing with friends and family. Made by following an iconic Italian recipe, each mini treat features at least four layers of crunchy wafers coated with a decadent flavored cream filling.

Packed in their own individual packages, the bite-sized wafers offer a light snacking option for when you want to enjoy a quick little treat. Whether you have them on their own or dip them in a cup of chocolate milk, crush them up on ice cream, or dunk them in your coffee, the crunchy treats are guaranteed to offer you an indulging experience that may leave you craving more.

Loacker's Minis Spring Mix comes in 28.22 oz packs (Image via Instacart)

Priced at $14.92, the Minis Spring Mix can be found at Costco stores across the country starting this month.

First-time shoppers ordering from Instacart may even be able to save up on the delivery fee to get the new snack delivered right to their doorsteps.