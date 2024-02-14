Pure Protein introduces Sweet Chili Popped Crisps: Flavor, price, where to buy, and more

Pure Protein expands its healthy snack line by introducing all-new Sweet Chili Popped Crisps. Made with vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, the new offering features popped, never-fried snacks that are loaded with spicy-hot chilly flavors and a mellow hint of sweetness. Aimed at delivering a protein-rich snacking experience, the popped crisps are perfect for satisfying your crunch cravings without the added guilt.

Joining the brand's savory snack line as a permanent offering, the new Sweet Chili Popped Crisps are available all across the United States starting February 12. Packing up to 12 grams of protein in each bag, the new snack can be ordered exclusively from Amazon for over $1.83. Fans who prefer stocking up on a few more packs for the binging sessions can also buy 12-count packs of the crunchy snack for over $21.99.

The new Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps are exclusively available on Amazon (Image via Amazon)

The healthy snack brand announced the launch of the new Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps through a press release this Monday, with Alex Fishman, Brand Marketing Director, Pure Protein, quoting:

"We know people want to make better choices that won't undo the hard work they put in at the gym and in other areas of their lives. Our latest product innovations offer great-tasting, high protein versions of their favorite snacks in trending, familiar flavors for an easy win. These little daily wins can add up to big changes in people's physical and mental health."

Pure Protein's Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps are priced at $1.83

Pure Protein continues to target the growing demand for vegan and protein-rich snacks with all-new Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps. Offering a perfect fusion between the sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors, the crispy snack packs up to 12 grams of protein and 150 calories in each 1.27 oz (36 gram) bag.

The non-GMO and gluten-free crips are made with quality ingredients like pea proteins, potato starch, lentil flour, rice flour, sunflower oil, garlic powder, paprika, sugar, salt, yeast, and vinegar to offer a perfectly crunchable snack in every bite.

Unlike the regular chips and crackers, the Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps are popped instead of being fried to offer a light and healthy snacking alternative. Filled with nutrients, the flavorful crisps can be a perfect choice for your impromptu, on-the-go snacking sessions. Priced at over $1.83 each, the Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps are available for purchase on Amazon and can be shipped all across the United States.

Pure Protein's new Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps are priced at over $1.83 each (Image via Amazon)

Pure Protein is also expected to make the Sweet Chilli Popped Crisps available at Walmart stores in the United States to ensure easier access for customers. Walmart stores nationwide already offer a wide range of popular protein shakes, puffs, biscuits, and cake options from the healthy snack brand.