Serenity Kids launches new grain-free baby puff flavor: Ingredients, price, availability, and more

Serenity Kids expanded its grain-free baby puffs line recently as the company introduced a new flavor, White Cheddar with Cauliflower & Spinach. As the name suggests, the new puffed snack flavor is loaded with the goodness of USDA-certified organic ingredients like cassava flour, grass-fed white cheddar cheese, vegetables, herbs, pumpkin, pea seeds, and olive oil.

Introduced in 1.5-ounce (42-ounce) containers, the White Cheddar with Cauliflower & Spinach snack is available all across the United States starting in mid-January. Priced at over $5.49, the new snack can be found at major retailers like Target, Kroger, GoPuff, and Amazon, among others. Shoppers who can't find them at nearby retailers can also order them as subscription options from the brand's website, https://myserenitykids.com.

The new White Cheddar with Cauliflower & Spinach puffed snack comes in 1.5 oz containers (Image via Serenity Kids)

The White Cheddar with Cauliflower & Spinach puffed snack flavor is joining the brand's other three snack flavors—Broccoli & Spinach, Carrot & Beet, and Tomato & Herbs—as a permanent offering. Featuring a 'free-form recipe,' the puffed snacks are free from sugars and common allergens like gluten, rice, grains, and nuts to ensure they are completely safe for children, grown-up kids, and even adults.

Speaking about the launch of the White Cheddar with Cauliflower & Spinach, Serenity Carr, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This line of Grain Free Puffs is a natural extension of our pouches. We wanted to keep providing nutrient-dense, healthy options for babies as they grow up. They can snack on these puffs anytime throughout the day without parents worrying about the ingredients."

