California Pizza Kitchen introduces new seasonal menu: Items, price, availability, and everything to know

California Pizza Kitchen added an extra kick of savory flavors to its menu this week as it introduced a new seasonal menu. Aimed at delivering a delicious fusion of innovative and bold flavors, the seasonal menu includes three new items - Korean BBQ Steak Pizza, Miso Shrimp Salad, and Tito ‘Rita Cocktail.

Available at CPK locations all across the United States starting January 30, 2024, the seasonal menu is loaded with the goodness of proteins like steak and chicken.

Starting at over $10.00, the new items can be availed from the nearest participating location for a limited time only. Fans can either enjoy them in-store or place an order through the chain's website for store pickup and doorstep deliveries.

The new seasonal menu hits stores starting January 30 (Image via California Pizza Kitchen)

The pizza restaurant chain announced the launch of the new seasonal menu through a press release this week, with Paul Pszybylski, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, saying:

“CPK has a reputation for innovation, and we’re excited to be setting a record with six limited time launches this year. I’m personally excited for the return of the Korean BBQ Steak Pizza. Back by popular demand, the pizza is a fun twist on the classic BBQ style pizza CPK has been making for nearly 40 years.”

California Pizza Kitchen's new seasonal menu starts at over $10

Loaded with the goodness of fresh veggies and meats, the seasonal menu allows fans to enjoy something healthy without compromising on bold and rich flavors. From a hearty pizza to a light salad and boozy drink, it offers almost everything they may need to unwind after a busy and tiring work week.

The seasonal menu is available nationwide until March 25 (Image via California Pizza Kitchen)

Starting at over $10.00, California Pizza Kitchen's seasonal menu includes:

Korean BBQ Steak Pizza ($20.99) - A fusion between Korean and BBQ flavors, it comes with toppings of mozzarella, Korean BBQ sauce, charred steak, shaved Nappa cabbage, red onions, toasted sesame seeds, sriracha-lime hot sauce, and scallions. Miso Shrimp Salad ($15.99 to $19.99) - It features a healthy and filling mix of red and Napa cabbage, cucumber, avocado, crispy wontons, scallions, and edamame, tossed in the chain's signature honey-miso dressing. Tito ‘Rita ($10) - The boozy drink comes in a cocktail glass with a half-salt rim and features a perfect blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, agave, Cointreau, fresh lime, and lemon juices.

Guests dining in at any California Pizza Kitchen location between January 15, 2024, and March 24, 2024, will receive free 'Thank You Cards' with their meals. The sealed cards will allow all fans to win a wide range of prizes, including free pizza for a year, meal discounts, theme park and concert tickets, partner prizes from major brands, and even cash prizes of up to $50,000.

Fans will be able to redeem their prizes by presenting the unopened Thank You Cards to the store managers at participating full-service locations across the country. It is to be noted that all cards must be redeemed between January 15, 2024, and April 21, 2024.