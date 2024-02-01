DoorDash to give away one item from each Super Bowl commercial: Details explored

DoorDash recently unveiled a massive giveaway for the items from the upcoming Super Bowl game commercials. The first-of-its-kind promotion based on the Super Bowl LVIII game will allow one lucky participant to win all the items featured in the commercials throughout the game on Sunday, February 11.

Aimed at proving that the delivery service can deliver almost anything to a customer's doorstep, the Super Bowl promotion will allow the lucky winner to grab a wide range of items, including - chicken wings, electric vehicles, family-size Oreos, beverages, and much more.

The promotional giveaway, which begins on February 11, will be open to all citizens of the United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years or older.

The Super Bowl LVIII promotional giveaway will begin on February 11 (Image via Pexels)

The delivery service company unveiled the promotion through a press release on Tuesday, with Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, the Chief Marketing Office, quoting:

"DoorDash was founded 10 years ago with a simple mission: grow and empower local economies. What started out as connecting consumers with their favorite local restaurants has transformed into a multi-category marketplace where you can get pretty much anything from your local neighborhood delivered straight to your door."

Stating that the promotion is the perfect way for the company to showcase that it can deliver almost anything, the Chief Marketing Officer added:

"We believe there's no better way to showcase what's possible with DoorDash than literally delivering all the Big Game ads to one lucky winner."

How to participate in DoorDash's Super Bowl LVIII giveaway

DoorDash's giveaway will be hosted on the promotional website - doordash-all-the-ads.com - between 3:30 pm ET and 11:59 pm ET on Sunday, February 11.

To participate in the giveaway, individuals have to look out for a code that will be revealed in the DoorDash commercial during the big game. One can check out the commercial either at the stadium or through telecasts on their TV or phone. Once they have the code, they must simply head to the promotional website and submit the same. They will then need to add some basic information about themselves to complete the entry.

When the giveaway period and the Super Bowl LVIII game ends, the company will verify all entries and the attached information before a random winner is selected.

The giveaway will be held between 3:30 pm and 11:59 pm on February 11 (Image via DoorDash)

While more items will be added to the list, here are some of the rewards that an individual can win in the giveaway:

Popeyes Chicken Wings

Kia EV9 Electric Vehicle

Dove Beauty Bar

OREO Family Size Cookies

Starry 12 Pack

FanDuel Kick of Destiny Helmet

REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups

A Kawasaki Off-Roading Vehicle

Drumstick Assorted Dessert Cones

A 30 lb Bucket of Mayonnaise

Nerds Gummy Clusters Bag

Coors Light - Cornhole Set

A Volkswagen Vehicle

Pringles Potato Crisps Can

BetMGM Lion Plushie

State Farm Red Polo and Khakis

M&M's Peanut Butter Singles Candy Pack

Doritos Dinamita Snacks

It is important to note that while some of the items will be provided in their original form, others will be available in the form of redeemable coupons.