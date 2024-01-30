Ben & Jerry’s rolls out two new flavors: Variations, Price, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Ben & Jerry’s added a sweet-n-salty twist to its ice cream line as the company introduced two new flavors - PB S’more and Impretzively Fudged. Inspired by popular campfire desserts like s'mores and pretzels, the new ice cream flavors aim to deliver the classic outdoor experience fans can enjoy straight from their couch.

Starting January 24, the new ice cream flavors has already begun making their way to store shelves across the United States. Priced between $4.99 to $6.99, the two ice cream flavors can also be availed at the nearest participating scoop shops. People looking forward to enjoying them later on can get limited-time pints of the new flavors at major retailers and supermarkets like - Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS Pharmacy, among others.

You can also get them delivered right to your doorstep when ordering online from the company's website - www.benjerry.com. Taking those last-moment sweet tooth cravings into account, Ben & Jerry’s delivers all online orders within 30 to 60 minutes, but the timing may vary slightly depending on your location.

The Vermont-based ice cream and frozen dessert company announced the launch of the two ice creams through a press release last week, with the Flavor Guru José Ureña, quoting:

"We heard our fans' pleas for chocolate peanut butter cups and we were excited to include them in our take on such a nostalgic dessert."

Sharing how the team came up with the new flavors, José added:

"As we were developing the flavor, we were inspired by an internal team tasting – a 's'moregasbord' if you will – of all the ways we like to enjoy our own s'mores. The combinations are limitless, but we think fans will enjoy this interpretation!"

With sweet-n-salty flavors growing in popularity over the last few months, snack and dessert companies nationwide have begun pushing exciting flavor combinations. Joining in on the trend, Ben & Jerry's recently introduced two new ice cream flavors - Impretzively Fudged and PB S'more.

Offering the classic s'mores experience in every layer, the PB S’mores is based on a toasted marshmallow ice cream, loaded with crunchy pieces of graham crackers and extra-large peanut butter cups. The Impretzively Fudged flavor on the other hand, carries a decadent chocolate ice cream at the heart, infused with rich pretzel swirls and topped with crunchable pieces of fudge-coated pretzels.

The new flavors can also be enjoyed as scoops, sundae kits, milkshakes, and quarts at all participating scoop shops nationwide.

The new flavors can also be enjoyed as scoops, sundae kits, milkshakes, and quarts at all participating scoop shops nationwide. People facing issues finding the nearest scoop shop or retailers can use the tracker on Ben & Jerry’s website - www.benjerry.com.