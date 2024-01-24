Oreo launches limited-edition Space Dunk Cookie: Flavor, price, availability, and all you need to know

Oreo welcomes an 'out-of-the-world' snacking experience as the brand introduces a new limited-edition 'Space Dunk' cookie.

Created in partnership with Space Perspective, the new cookies feature the iconic chocolatey cookie wafers stuffed with creamy layers of pink and blue 'cosmic creme.' Delivering a perfect fusion of chocolatey and marshmallowy flavors, the new cookies come with five unique galactic designs.

Available on pre-sale starting January 23, the Space Dunk cookies can be enjoyed across the United States. Priced at over $4.50, the new cookies can be ordered from the brand's website, https://www.oreo.com/spacedunk, for a limited time or until supplies last.

Celebrating the launch of the galactic treats, the cookie brand is also running a limited-time sweepstakes that will allow at least one lucky fan to join the brand on a trip to space.

The Space Dunk cookies are available nationwide starting January 23 (Image via Oreo)

The cookie brand announced the launch of the new Space Dunk cookie through a press release on January 23, with Michelle Deignan, Vice President, quoting:

"OREO cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity." "We're over the moon about partnering with Space Perspective to give one lucky fan the opportunity to dunk a... cookie while gliding through space. Through this campaign we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us, but also exists in space."

All you need to know about Oreo's Space Dunk Cookie

The recent technological advancements and innovations have brought the dream of a human space expedition a step closer, and the world's most loved cookie brand, Oreo, has decided to join in on the fun. All excited for the bright future, the cookie brand has joined hands with Space Perspective as it introduces a new, galaxy-themed Space Dunk Cookie.

Offered in resealable packages of 10.68 oz each, the Space Dunk Cookie offers a delicious fusion of rich chocolate and creamy marshmallow flavors.

While the outer packaging of the chocolate sandwich cookie features a space theme, the cookie wafers feature five unique galactic embossments: a star, spacecraft, telescope, astronaut's helmet, and a shooting star. Exclusively available through the brand's website, the new cookies can be preordered at a price of over $4.50.

The new Space Dunk Cookies are priced at over $4.50 and feature flavors of chocolate and marshmallows (Image via Oreo)

Apart from enjoying the delectable Space Dunk Cookies, fans can also try their luck at grabbing the golden opportunity of winning a trip to the edges of space. The ticket to the space expedition is available through a limited-time sweepstakes. Fans can join by scanning the QR code on the pack of Space Dunk cookies or by visiting the website LiftOff.OREO.com.

All fans aged 18 years or older can enter the sweepstakes by simply registering their email on the sweepstakes website. Participants can also win bonus entries by sharing their unique sweepstakes links with their friends through X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Every fifth participant registering through your link will get you an extra sweepstakes entry. It is to be noted that the sweepstakes running between January 23, 2024, and April 5, 2024, are exclusively open to residents of the United States and the District of Columbia.