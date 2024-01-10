Post’s Oreo O’s and Chips Ahoy! cereals return to Walmart: Price, availability, and more

Major cereal brand, Post, had jolly news for fans this week as it announced the return of two discontinued cookie-themed breakfasts - Mega Stuf Oreo O’s and Original Chips Ahoy!

Discontinued in 2020 and 2018, respectively, the two products were some of the most-sold breakfasts of their time. Returning to stores following major demand, the two breakfasts are aiming to rule over the hearts of fans once again.

Exclusively available at Walmart, the returning products can be found at stores nationwide starting this month. Packed in limited-edition 1 lb. boxes, the two breakfasts are priced at over $4.93 each. Fans can grab them from the nearest Walmart store or order them online from Walmart.com.

The Mega Stuf Oreo O’s and Original Chips Ahoy! breakfasts start at over $4.93 (Image via Post Consumer Brands)

While Walmart has not hinted at a confirmed date of availability, fans can expect the breakfasts to be first available at major locations. People trying to stock up on multiple boxes are highly likely to come across a maximum purchase limit. Although the limit may vary depending on the item and location, it can range from anything between one to 12 and even more.

All you need to know about Post’s Oreo O’s and Chips Ahoy! cereal

The world's most loved cookie, Oreo, has been around for over a century. While the cookie brand has always been famous for its iconic cookie products, it is also known for the tens and hundreds of 'originals' created through collaboration with other major brands.

One of the most popular Oreo-inspired food products, the Mega Stuf Oreo O’s was first introduced in 2019. Made in collaboration with Post Consumer Brands and Oreo, the delectable cereal featured chocolatey "O"s loaded with mini marshmallows and real Oreo wafers.

Previously, in 2018, Post had also introduced a similar breakfast product - the Original Chips Ahoy! Made in collaboration with Chips Ahoy!, it was one of the most-purchased breakfasts of its time and featured the delicious goodness of real chocolate chip cookies in a mini cereal avatar.

While the two breakfasts left the market in 2018 and 2020, they are finally making their way back to Walmart stores starting this month. Priced at over $4.93 each, the Mega Stuf Oreo O’s and Original Chips Ahoy! are available all across the United States till supplies last.

While it is expected that Post will restock the returning cereal after the supplies run out, it is best advised to stock up on a few of the boxes before they all fly off the shelves.