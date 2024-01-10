Krispy Kreme launches Biscoff doughnuts: Variations, price, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme and Biscoff came together for another major collaboration as the doughnut and coffeehouse chain introduced two new doughnuts. Packed with the buttery goodness and crunchiness of the famed cookies, the new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake and Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch doughnuts are sure to leave customers wanting more.

The fan-favorite Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced doughnut has also been added to the menu again. Introduced last year, the returning favorite will be available on the menu along with the new treats at a starting price of over $2.95. Orders for the Biscoff Cookie doughnuts can be placed at the nearest participating Krispy Kreme store or online.

The Biscoff Cookie doughnuts will be available on the doughnut and coffeehouse chain's menu for a limited time (Image via K. Kreme)

The doughnut and coffeehouse chain announced the launch of the new Biscoff doughnuts through a press release on January 8, 2024, with Dave Skena, the Global Chief Brand Officer, quoting:

“Our fans loved when last year’s Biscoff doughnuts landed for the first time in the U.S., so we had to bring back Biscoff and make every bite even better These doughnuts have even more Biscoff cookie crunch, more Biscoff cookie butter and more deliciousness. Biscoff is back at Krispy Kreme!”

Krispy Kreme's Biscoff Cookie doughnuts were launched on January 8

Krispy Kreme marked its first collaboration of the year as it joined hands with the iconic brand, Biscoff. Following a successful collaboration in January 2023, the two major brands have released a new range of delicious doughnuts that are available in stores nationwide.

Offering the best of both worlds, the new and returning Biscoff Cookie doughnuts can be availed at the nearest Krispy Kreme location either on their own or in assorted pairs. These pairs include the Biscoff Speciality 3 Pack ($8.99) and the Biscoff Speciality Dozen ($25.99).

The limited-time doughnuts can also be purchased in a 6-pack option at select grocers across the U.S., including - Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Food Lion, Wakefern, and Stater Brothers, among others.

The Biscoff doughnuts are now available on the menu (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Loaded with the goodness of Biscoff Cookies and Biscoff Cookie Butter, the new and returning doughnuts include:

New Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake doughnut ($2.95) - A classic doughnut is loaded with a Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling, and then coated in decadent Biscoff Cookie Butter icing. It is served with toppings including Biscoff Cookie crumble and a drizzle of Biscoff Cookie Butter. New Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch doughnut ($2.95) - This item features a glazed original doughnut coated in rich chocolate icing. It is decorated with Biscoff Cookie Crumble and a dollop of Biscoff Cookie Butter buttercream. Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced doughnut ($2.95) - This returning favorite is a glazed original doughnut that is coated with Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.

While the company has not hinted at how long the new and returning Biscoff doughnuts will be available on the menu, fans can expect them to feature on the menu for the next few weeks.