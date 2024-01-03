Starbucks Winter Menu 2024: Items, Prices, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Starbucks kicked off the New Year celebrations this week as the chain welcomed a new winter menu. Inspired by the much-loved offerings from the 2021 winter menu, the new menu is based on the bold flavors of pistachio and hazelnut.

Packed with delicious drinks and drool-worthy treats, the 2024 winter menu includes - Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Pistachio Latte, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich, Potato Cheddar Chive Bakes, Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, and a Valentine’s Day Cake Pop.

The 2024 winter menu is based around pistachio and hazelnut flavors (Image via Starbucks)

A perfect start to the refreshing year, the new winter menu offerings are available in stores across the United States starting January 2, 2024, and onwards. Starting at over $4.55, the limited-time offerings can be ordered at the nearest participating Starbucks store or through the app or website for doorstep delivery. Orders for the new offerings can also be placed through third-party delivery apps like Uber Eats.

Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu is available in stores since January 2

Starbucks fans are up for a delicious start to 2024 as the chain unveiled its new winter menu. Packed with decadent pistachio and hazelnut flavors, the new menu is perfect for helping us ace our New Year resolutions and continue towards a progressive year. While the 2024 menu is mainly based around vegetarian options, there are plenty of new treats for fans who prefer chicken and eggs.

The winter menu is available in stores for a limited time, with over three beverages and four new snacks. While some stores are serving the new offerings starting on January 3, major stores across the United States have already been serving them since January 2. Guests can relish the 2024 winter menu daily starting as early as 09:00 am.

The 2024 winter menu is available in stores nationwide starting January 2 and onwards (Image via Starbucks)

The limited-time winter menu includes the following options:

Pistachio Latte ($7.45) - Made with Espresso, steamed milk, and sweet pistachio flavors, and comes with a brown buttery topping. Pistachio Cream Cold Brew ($5.95) - It is made with the chain's iconic cold brew with vanilla syrup and comes topped with silky pistachio cream cold brew foam and a brown buttery topping finish. Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso ($7.45) - It features a hand-shaken drink made with the chain's blonde espresso, roasted hazelnut flavors, ice, and oat milk. Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes ($6.55) - Bite-sized treats made with diced potatoes, spinach, cheddar cheese, chives, and cage-free eggs, baked till golden brown. Vanilla Bean Custard Danish ($5.15) - Made with sugar-layered croissant dough and vanilla bean custard. Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich ($6.95) - It features fluffy eggs, breaded all-white-meat chicken, and maple butter spread served on a toasted oat biscuit roll. Valentine Cake Pop ($4.55) - A love-filled cake with red velvety frosting and heart sprinkles.

Apart from the new winter menu, the chain will also be making its full range of Oleato drinks available at stores nationwide starting January 30. First introduced to the United States menu in early 2023, the Oleato drinks with a twist of cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil were only available at over 15 participating Starbucks locations.