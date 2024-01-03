KFC introduces new wraps in 2024: Variations, price, availability, and more

KFC took its menu to the next level with the addition of two new wraps. Taking inspiration from last year's Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich, the new wraps offer a satiating on-the-go treat that is guaranteed to entice individuals who enjoy wraps and chicken sandwiches.

Joining the chain's menu for a limited time, the two new offerings - Spicy Mac & Cheese Wrap and the Honey BBQ Wrap - became available all across the United States starting on January 1, 2024. Part of the chain's 'two for $5' lineup, the new offerings can be ordered at the nearest Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant or through the mobile app for pick-up or doorstep delivery. Individuals can also buy them for over $3 each.

The Spicy Mac & Cheese Wrap and the Honey BBQ Wrap are available under the two for $5 lineup (Image via KFC)

The chain announced the launch of the new chicken wraps through a press release on January 1, with Nick Chavez, the Chief Marketing Officer, United States, quoting:

“KFC is THE destination for fried chicken wraps. We’re serving up bold new flavors and big deals to help curb the post-holiday blues and give your wallet a break.”

First introduced to the KFC menu in early 2023, the wraps were launched for young consumers who often prefer convenient meals without bones, which are easy to eat on the go. Ever since their launch, the wraps not only helped the chain attract younger customers but also led to a comparative increase in the sale of boneless chicken products.

Available on the chain's menu for a limited time, the new wraps include:

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap - This features extra crispy chicken tenders coated in Honey BBQ sauce, crunchy pickles, and mayo. This is then wrapped up in a soft tortilla. Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap - This item features extra crispy chicken tenders with toppings including the chain's iconic mac & cheese, a three-cheese blend, and spicy mayo, wrapped in a soft tortilla. It is also available in a classic option without spicy mayo.

All new and existing wraps can be enjoyed either on their own or as combos. Starting at over $8.49, the combos come with two wraps of one's choice, a medium-sized fountain drink, and the chain's iconic Secret Recipe Fries. Guests who register for a new account can also enjoy a free wrap with a minimum purchase of $1.