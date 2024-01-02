McDonald's Godzilla Burgers: Varieties, availability, and all you need to know

McDonald's Japan has a massive treat for fans as the chain unveiled a new range of Godzilla Burgers. Created in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, the new offerings rival the overwhelming power and charisma of the 'King of Monsters.'

Set for a nationwide debut on January 5, 2024, the new range of Godzilla burgers includes three exclusive options - Delicious and Spicy Thick Beef & Zaku Sliced Potatoes, Smoky Pepper Chicken, and Cheese Double Teriyaki.

Starting at over ¥470 ($3.32), the new burgers will be available at select participating locations all across Japan.

Exclusively available on the chain's menu for a limited time, the new offerings can be ordered at the nearest McD store or through a pick-up or delivery order placed on the chain's app.

The Godzilla Burgers celebrate the 70th anniversary of Godzilla (Image via McDonald's)

Welcoming the new Godzilla Burgers to the chain's menu, McDonald's Japan has also unveiled a new commercial "Birth of Godzilla Burger."

The 30-second commercial presents Godzilla as a customer ready to dig into the gigantic burgers hitting the chain's menu this Friday.

Godzilla burgers hit McDonald's Japan's menu on January 5

Godzilla, the gigantic beast that has long been part of the global pop culture, turns 70 this year, and a popular fast food chain in Japan like McDonald's can't help being excited about it. Hyped up for the anniversary, the fast food chain is introducing an exclusive range of burgers inspired by the majestic monster.

From featuring special Godzilla-inspired lumpy buns to being served in Godzilla-themed packaging, the new burgers are aimed at delivering the same action-filled experience in every bite.

Hitting the chain's menu on January 5, 2024, the new Godzilla Burgers can be enjoyed every day, starting as early as 10:30 am.

The new Godzilla burgers start at over ¥470 (Image via McD Japan)

Excited to try out the Godzilla experience at McDonald's Japan? Here's what the new burgers offer:

Spicy Thick Beef & Chunky Potato - Priced at over ¥530 ($3.74), it features a thick and juicy beef patty, a crunchy potato patty, and spicy mayo sauce, served on new Godzilla-inspired lumpy buns. Smoky Pepper Chicken - Priced at over ¥470 ($3.32), it comes with a savory chicken patty, smoked bacon, and tangy-hot mustard sauce, served in a Godzilla-inspired bun. Cheese Double Teriyaki - Priced at over ¥500 ($3.53), it features two juicy pork patties with teriyaki-flavored sauce, melty cheese, and lettuce, served between a Godzilla-inspired lumpy bun.

Similar to other offerings on the menu, the Godzilla Burgers can also be enjoyed with a value set starting at ¥770 ($5.44). All value sets come with your choice of a Godzilla burger, medium fries, or 5-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a medium drink of your choice.

While a confirmed date is not available, the new offerings are hinted to stay on the menu till late January.

The celebration is also marked with the release of a new collectible collection titled - "Godzilla VS McDonald's BE@RBRICK." The limited edition collection comes with four toys, including - Godzilla, Hamburglar, Grimace, and Birdy.

Priced at over ¥2,970 ($20.98), the collection is available through lottery sales at participating locations across Japan. It will only be available for a limited time or until supplies last.