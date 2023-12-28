Wendy’s Jr Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent: Dates, how to avail, and more

Wendy’s is all set for National Bacon Day, as the chain unveiled a new one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal. Observed every year on December 30, the eventful day celebrates bacon not just as a breakfast essential but also as a delicious treat that can make almost every dish and meal heavenly.

The National Bacon Day deal that kicked off this Wednesday, December 27, can be availed of at all participating locations across the United States. Allowing fans to enjoy the savory cheeseburger for a single cent, one can make use of the limited-time deal while ordering from the offer section on the chain's app until January 2, 2024.

The one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal hits stores on December 27 (Image via Wendy’s)

While there are no limits to the number of one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers fans can enjoy during the offer period, they may be limited to one discounted cheeseburger per order. A qualifying purchase of $1 or more may be necessary to unlock the deal in the offer section.

Wendy’s one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal ends on January 2, 2024

Wendy’s has joined the National Bacon Day celebrations this Wednesday, with the introduction of a new one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal. One of the most sold bacon-loaded items on the chain's menu, the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with savory applewood smoked bacon, juicy Jr. Hamburger Patty, crisp lettuce, American cheese slice, tomato, and mayonnaise, served between a sandwich bun.

While the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is usually priced at over $1.60, fans will be able to enjoy it under a single cent with the National Bacon Day deal. Limited to Wendy's reward program members, the deal is claimable only when ordering through the chain's app. To be eligible for the discount, guests will have to place the order through a limited-time offer in the offer section.

The limited-time Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal ends on January 2 (Image via Wendy’s)

The offer that expires at the end of the day can be claimed with a minimum order value of $1 or more. Guests looking for a proper meal experience are best advised to add items like fries and drinks to the cart and complete the order by applying the offer for a hearty bacon experience.

If you don't mind the extra calories, you can enjoy the deal on almost all of the seven days, starting from December 27, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

With the deal limited to the Wendy’s reward program members, fans will have to create an account and sign up for the same. The free rewards program can be your ticket to enjoying similar limited-time deals and discounts throughout the year.