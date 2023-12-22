Chuck E Cheese Grown-Up menu: Items, availability, and more

Chuck E Cheese is ready for a major menu expansion as the family entertainment center chain recently introduced its first-ever 'Grown-Up Menu.' Aimed at parents and guardians who often accompany kids to the entertainment centers, the new menu delivers savory and spicy food options to satiate people's tastebuds.

While the Grown-Up Menu may not be as expansive as the kids menu for now, it still includes over four unique items, including - saucy meatballs, exclusive pizza options, savory wing flavors, and delectable desserts.

Set for a nationwide roll-out starting this week, the upcoming menu will be available at all participating locations across the United States.

Once launched, the new items can be ordered at the counter or right from your table at the entertainment center by scanning the QR code.

The new Grown-Up menu delivers spicy and savory food options for adults (Image via Chuck E Cheese)

The chain announced the launch of the new Grown-Up menu through a press release on December 18, with David McKillips, President & CEO of CEC Entertainment, quoting:

"As pioneers in the FEC industry, Chuck E. Cheese continues to evolve, ensuring that every visit is not just a trip down memory lane but an exploration of new tastes and experiences for our youngest guests and the millions of parents and adults who visit us each year."

The Grown-Up menu rolls out to Chuck E Cheese locations this week

Chuck E Cheese, the famed family entertainment center, which recently unveiled new enhancements at locations nationwide, is now shifting the focus toward the food.

While the chain has always curated experiences centered around kids, this time around, it plans to make the experiences more inclusive for both kids and parents alike.

Introducing a new Grown-Up menu, the chain seems to be putting bold flavors and spiciness forward to cater to the adult palate. From flavorful sauces to popular food items like pizzas, wings, and meatballs, the chain is trying to ensure that there's something in it for everyone.

The new Grown-up menu hits stores this week (Image via Chuck E Cheese)

Available at all participating locations, the upcoming menu includes:

Specialty Pizza options - Made-to-order cheesy treats served with brushed garlic butter and Italian seasoning sprinkles. Available in large size only, they can be enjoyed with four topping options: Signature Meatball, Homestyle BBQ Chicken, Spicy Hawaiian, and Spicy BBG Piggy. Savory Wings - Juicy Chicken Wings are served in a choice of three sauce coatings, including Buffalo BBQ, Spicy Korean, and Lousiana Honey Hot. The wings also come with two rub options: a tangy Chili Lime rub and a sweet Cajun rub. Saucy Meatballs - Mouthwatering all-beef meatballs coated in sauces like Buffalo BBQ sauce, Sweet Chili, or Spicy Korean BBQ. Decadent Desserts - Celebrity Chef, Buddy Valastro's famed cakes are served by the slice in flavor options like Vanilla Rainbow, Confetti, and Chocolate Fudge.

It is to be noted that details about the pricing of the new menu are yet to be revealed. However, fans can expect the new Chuck E Cheese items to be priced comparatively similarly to other popular fast-food chains and restaurants.