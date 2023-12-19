Dunkin's leaked Winter Menu 2023: Expected Launch Date, Items, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Dunkin' seems to be prepping a final gift for 2023 as rumors of a new Winter Menu leak on the internet. First reported by the popular Instagram page @snackolator - known for his snack and drinks coverage - the upcoming menu is loaded with a wide range of beverages and food items aimed at helping fans get through the post-holiday and winter blues.

Expected to hit stores nationwide on December 27, the upcoming menu includes at least six new and returning items, including - the Pink Velvet Macchiato, New White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, New Frosted Red Velvet Specialty Donut, Pancake Wake-Up Wraps, Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Sandwich, and Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Bacon.

Dunkin's upcoming Winter menu is expected to hit stores on December 27, 2023 (Image via @snackolator on Instagram)

Also returning to the menu over a month later are the two Valentine's specials, Brownie Batter Donuts and Cupid's Choice Donuts, which are expected to be available starting January 31, 2024. If the rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Winter Menu can be the perfect way to transition from 2023 to 2024 and will be available nationwide at all participating stores.

Dunkin's rumored Winter Menu hits stores on December 27

From returning Pink Velvet Macchiato to Pancake Wake-Up Wraps, the new Frosted Red Velvet Specialty Donuts to White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, the rumored menu seems to have the best of both the sweet and savory options for all our snacking needs this season.Priced as affordably as $1.19, the anticipated menu is set to bring joy to customers at all participating locations for a limited time.

Dunkin's leaked Winter Menu is expected to be around for a limited time only (Image via Dunkin')

Although some of the details and pricing are subject to change, here's what you can expect from the upcoming Winter menu:

Pink Velvet Macchiato ($3.69) - It features a decadent blend of red velvet cake flavors and the chain's iconic Espresso, paired with subtle notes of cream cheese icing.

- It features a decadent blend of red velvet cake flavors and the chain's iconic Espresso, paired with subtle notes of cream cheese icing. New White Hazelnut Bark Coffee - Enjoyable, either hot or cold, it can be the perfect pick-me-up with delicious hazelnut flavors.

- Enjoyable, either hot or cold, it can be the perfect pick-me-up with delicious hazelnut flavors. New Frosted Red Velvet Specialty Donut - A Red Velvet Donut decorated with sweet cream cheese frosting.

- A Red Velvet Donut decorated with sweet cream cheese frosting. Pancake Wake-Up Wraps ($2.19) - The made-to-order Wake-Up Wraps feature a choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, and cheese all wrapped nicely to offer an on-the-go filling brunch.

- The made-to-order Wake-Up Wraps feature a choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, and cheese all wrapped nicely to offer an on-the-go filling brunch. Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Sandwich ($3.49) - A sweet and savory sandwich packed with the goodness of four brown sugar and black pepper seasoning-coated bacon strips, American cheese, and eggs, served on a toasted croissant.

- A sweet and savory sandwich packed with the goodness of four brown sugar and black pepper seasoning-coated bacon strips, American cheese, and eggs, served on a toasted croissant. Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Bacon ($2.79) - Eight slices of smoked bacon coated in the chain's sweet black pepper seasoning to deliver a similar flavor profile as the bacon in the Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Sandwich.

- Eight slices of smoked bacon coated in the chain's sweet black pepper seasoning to deliver a similar flavor profile as the bacon in the Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Sandwich. Brownie Batter Donuts ($1.19) - Heart-shaped donuts loaded with Brownie batter-flavored buttercreme and decorated with chocolate icing.

- Heart-shaped donuts loaded with Brownie batter-flavored buttercreme and decorated with chocolate icing. Cupid's Choice Donuts ($1.19) - Heart-shaped donuts loaded with Bavarian Kreme and decorated with strawberry-flavored icing.

While the leaks about new drinks and snacks have mostly been on point this year, nothing can be said for sure. More details about the rumored Winter Menu are expected to be revealed in the next few days once it's confirmed through an official notification by Dunkin'.