LEGO Bouquet of Roses: Release date, where to buy, price, and more 

LEGO is all set to introduce a timeless classic as the brand has unveiled a new Bouquet of Roses display set. As the name suggests, the new set features a buildable bouquet of over 12 vibrant red roses with green stalks.

Joining the toy brand's popular Botanical Collection, the new display set, numbered 10328, is scheduled for a nationwide launch next month on January 1. Made with over 822 bricks, the upcoming set stands 31 cm (12 in.) tall. It is to be noted that the set is meant for fans aged 18 years and older only.

The new Bouquet of Roses set is made with 822 bricks (Image via LEGO)

Priced at over $59, the Bouquet of Roses set will be available for purchase on the brand's website - lego.com. The display set will also hit major retailers and toy stores across the country and can be availed until stocks last.

LEGO's Bouquet of Roses also comes with baby's breath flowers

LEGO is offering a pollen-free solution for your flower vases with the new Bouquet of Roses display set. Joining the brand's Botanical Collection, the new set pairs perfectly with the other floral sets from the collection to make an elegant bouquet for the living space or other corners of the house.

Set for a nationwide launch on January 1, 2024, the Bouquet of Roses set can be a regal gift for spouses or better halves over Valentine's and anniversaries. Unlike other LEGO sets, the upcoming set comes with six bags of bricks and separate instructions for its various flowering stages and components.

The upcoming Bouquet of Roses set hits stores on January 1 (Image via LEGO)

Given below is a summation of all the features of the upcoming Bouquet of Roses set:

What’s in the box – A dozen red roses, long green stems and leaves, two pairs each of small white baby's breath flowers.

– A dozen red roses, long green stems and leaves, two pairs each of small white baby's breath flowers. Blooming buds – The set features roses at various blooming stages, including buds, blossoming, and full bloom.

– The set features roses at various blooming stages, including buds, blossoming, and full bloom. A faux flower display – A polen-free faux bouquet for adding some color to your home.

– A polen-free faux bouquet for adding some color to your home. Excellent gift idea – A perfect gift for all lovely occasions like Valentines, birthdays, and anniversaries.

– A perfect gift for all lovely occasions like Valentines, birthdays, and anniversaries. Fun family or solo activity – Featuring several brick bags and instructions, it can be a perfect building activity, whether you do it on your own or with your friends and family.

– Featuring several brick bags and instructions, it can be a perfect building activity, whether you do it on your own or with your friends and family. Dimensions – While the size of the flowers varies, the tallest rose stands at over 31 cm or 12 in. tall.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming set is priced at over $59 and will be sold both through major retailers across the United States and the brand's website - lego.com. Fans looking forward to snagging the display set with Insider points may have to spend over 390 points to get the display set for free.

For those wondering, Insider Points are just like reward points, which one can earn by purchasing new sets over time. To be eligible for earning Insider Points, one must sign up on the brand's website.