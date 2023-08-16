LEGO insect collection: Release date, where to buy, price, and all you need to know 

LEGO wants fans to fall in love with insects as the brand introduces a new Insect collection. The new collection comes under the brand's Ideas line-up and was originally conceived by José Maria (@hackiroku24).

Aimed at helping people learn more about the roles these tiny soldiers play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem, the new collection offers several insect models, including, a Blue Morpho Butterfly, a Hercules Beetle, a Honey Bee, a Seven-Spotted LadyBug, and a Chinese Mantis.

The new display set which constitutes over 1111 pieces is meant for people aged 18 years or older. Scheduled for a global release on September 7, 2023, the new Insect Collection will be available at major retailers and lego.com for $79.99 (€79.99 / £69.99).

However, VIP members across the globe will be able to gain early access to the collection starting as early as September 4.

The new Insect Collection hits stores globally on September 7 (Image via LEGO)

Speaking to the press about the new Insect Collection, Federico Begher, Head of Product Group commented:

“When we saw José Maria’s brilliant design, we knew it would be an instant hit with our fans! The intricate design is a testament to José’s impressive academic background, and passion for photography and nature. His excellent designs enabled our team of talented designers to really capture the essence of these remarkable creatures, from the colors to the structure and size.”

Priced at over $79.99 (€79.99 / £69.99), the new displayable playset comes as set number 21342 and will be sold at major retailers across the globe and also on the toy brand's web store. Made of over 1111 pieces, the upcoming set attempts to inform fans across the globe about the importance of these insects in our ecosystem.

The new collection enables fans to learn more about the world of insects (Image via LEGO)

Priced at over $79.99 (€79.99 / £69.99), the new displayable playset comes as set number 21342 and will be sold at major retailers across the globe and also on the toy brand's web store. Made of over 1111 pieces, the upcoming set attempts to inform fans across the globe about the importance of these insects in our ecosystem.

Meant for people aged 18 years or older, the upcoming collection features each of the insects resting on their own habitat-inspired stands. While the Blue Morpho Butterfly can be found atop a branch from the South American Amazon Rainforest, the HoneyBee hovers on a buildable flower right next to it.

The male Hercules Beetle can also be found on top of a decaying log from Central America, while the Chinese Mantis sits majestically in an Asian forest with a small Seven-Spotted Ladybug.

Available as set number 21342, the new Insect Collection comes with five unique insect models (Image via LEGO)

The new Insect Collection also comes with a first-of-its-kind Green Noise playlist that fans can enjoy while building their sets. Created with the help of the award-winning Foley artist, Sanaa Kelley, the playlist can be found on the brand's website - https://LEGO.com/insects.

Often seen as a target of fear and disgust, insects are known to play significant roles in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

From keeping the surroundings clean to getting rid of harmful pathogens, from saving our beloved plants from pests to pollinating flowers and fruits throughout the year, insects are crucial to the survival of the planet.