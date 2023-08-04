LEGO Concorde set 2023: Where to buy, release, date, price, features, and all you need to know

LEGO's list of upcoming sets meets a new face this week as first glimpses of a new Concorde set start making rounds online. While not much information is currently available about the new set, it is said to be hitting stores starting September 4, 2023.

It is rumored to be available as set number 10318 since the upcoming Concorde display set constitutes over 2083 pieces. Expected to be available for over $199.99, the new Concorde set will be available on lego.com and at major retailers across the United States. Though the new set does not include any mini-figures, it comes with a spacious interior that houses some decently detailed seats.

While the dimensions of the upcoming set are yet to be revealed, fans can expect it to be an adequately large display set that could take quite some space among their collections.

The upcoming LEGO Concorde Plane set 2023 is expected to hit the stores on September 4

Celebrations don't seem to be ending for LEGO fans as first glimpses of a new Concorde set have started appearing on social media. Expected to be arriving as set number 10318, the new set is rumored to be hitting stores across the United States starting September 4, 2023. Featuring a similar construction to the popular 'NASA Space Shuttle Discovery 10283,' the Concorde Plane set offers vividly detailed interiors along with an almost picture-perfect exterior.

Reportedly priced at over $199.99, the massive set may take up quite some space among one's LEGO collections with a body comprising over 2083 pieces. Though fans may not be able to put their favorite minifigures in the interior of the new plane set, they sure can be awed by the tiny yet detailed row of seats in its spacious interior.

As per the reports from 9to5toys and other popular LEGO-watchers, the new Concorde set comes with a working landing gear with some intricate mechanics. Offering some great convenience to fans looking forward to displaying it in their collections, the new Concorde Plain set also comes with a display stand featuring a wooden look.

While building the upcoming set is guaranteed to be fun, it may not be as easy, considering that the new Concorde Plane set is only meant for those aged 18 years or older.

For those interested, the Concorde was one of the most popular aircraft in the history of global aviation. The now-retired Franco-British supersonic airliner was known for its luxurious design and capabilities, including the ability to maintain supercruise speeds of Mach 2.04 or higher.

The tailless aircraft featured quite a unique design that comprised an ogival dental wing, a narrow fuselage, and a droop nose for better landing visibility. Spacious enough to carry over 100 passengers, the Concorde took its last commercial flight in October 2003 and a final flight to Filton in Bristol, UK, in November of the same year. The Concorde was mostly used by Air France, and British Airways, among many other popular airlines.