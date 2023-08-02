The LEGO team seems to be working extra hard this year as they introduce another playset to the long list of upcoming playsets - the Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship. Hitting stores across the country starting September 1, 2023, the upcoming Star Wars playset features the iconic Coruscant Gunship with highly detailed minifigures of Commander Fox, Padmé Amidala, Chancellor Palpatine, and two fully armed Coruscant Guards.

Priced at $139.99, the upcoming Star Wars playset will be available all across the United States. Exclusively sold on lego.com, Amazon.com, and at major retailers across the U.S., the upcoming Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship playset will be the final playset from the brand's fall lineup.

The upcoming Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship playset constitutes of over 1,083 pieces (Image via LEGO)

For those interested, the Star Wars Coruscant Guard, a.k.a. the Imperial Guard or the Elite Stormtroopers, was a specialized and elite division of the Grand Army that was stationed on Coruscant's capital planet. Known for their lightning-fast responses in critical situations, the Coruscant Guards were one of the most loyal clone troopers during the Clone Wars.

The Coruscant Guards on these Gunships usually carried a wide range of equipment, including RPS-6 rocket launchers, Electro Staffs, Z-6 rotary cannons, and many other devastating weapons.

The LEGO Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship playset arrives as set number 75364

LEGO adds another Star Wars playset to its fall lineup with the launch of the new Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship playset. Scheduled to arrive in stores starting September 1, 2023, the upcoming set consists of over 1083 pieces. Featuring at least five detailed mini-figures, including Commander Fox, Padmé Amidala, Chancellor Palpatine, and two fully armed Coruscant Guards, the upcoming Star Wars playset will be priced at over $139.99.

Available in major stores across the United States and lego.com, the new Star Wars playset offers a bright red and white Gunship that arrives as set number 75364. A fun yet challenging build for enthusiasts and professionals alike, the new set comes with an age rating of '9+.' Though the gunship may seem a bit smaller in size, it can be a perfect set for fans working on their Star Wars collections.

The new Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship playset arrives as set number 75364 and will be hitting stores on September 1, 2023 (Image via LEGO)

Fans looking forward to the upcoming Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship playset are advised to get it from the toy brand's website as soon as it launches or from the nearest retailers. Expected to be in high demand, the new set will be launching along with several other awaited Star Wars playsets, including Chewbacca (75371), the Advent Calendar (75366), Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362), Ghost and the Phantom II (75357), the New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter (75364), and more.

Some other popular sets hitting stores this September also include the Gringotts Wizarding Bank Collectors’ Edition display set (76417), Marvel Minifigures CMF Series 2, and others.