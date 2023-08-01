Krispy Kreme UK x Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnuts: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme U.K. has a sweet surprise for fans as the chain announces the return of the much-awaited Reese's Peanut Butter doughnuts. Hitting stores across the country starting July 31, the fan-favorite doughnut features a decadent filling of Reese's Peanut Butter and comes with toppings of 100% original Reese’s Peanut Butter Drops and nibbed hazelnuts.

Available at all participating stores across the United Kingdom for a limited time, the returning doughnuts can be ordered from the nearest location or through the chain's app or website until September 3. Priced at over €3.75 (£2.95) per doughnut, the returning Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnuts can also be ordered for delivery from Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo.

Celebrating the return of the much-awaited dessert, the chain will also be offering a 15% discount on the purchase of multi-pack doughnuts. The limited-time discounts can be claimed at all in-store or online orders made at a participating location across the United Kingdom. The limited-time discounts can be claimed by applying the code ‘I’m Nuts!’ at check-out.

Reese's and Krispy Kreme have been working on decadent doughnuts since as early as 2017. Available in various markets across the globe on an on-n-off basis, Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnuts have been one of the most sold items on the chain's menu.

Featuring the chain's iconic soft dough, Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnuts are loaded with a filling of 100% smooth Reese’s peanut butter. Coated in the chain's popular chocolate icing, the decadent dessert is served with toppings of Reese’s peanut butter drops and nibbed hazelnuts.

Available as single serves, four-packs, and in dozen boxes, the returning doughnuts can also be ordered via food delivery services like Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo. Krispy Kreme will also be offering a limited-time discount of 15% on multi-pack boxes that can be availed by using the code ‘I’m Nuts!’ at check-out.