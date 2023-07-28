Maxwell Instant Iced Latte: Where to buy, price, flavors, and other details explored

Kraft Heinz-owned coffee brand, Maxwell, is offering quick relief from the summer heat as the brand introduces its new range of instant Iced Latte mixes. Available in three flavor variants - Caramel, Vanilla, and Hazelnut - the new instant coffee mixes can be purchased from stores across the United States starting July 26, 2023.

Offering an easy-to-make Iced Latte in a new instant coffee blend, the new offering settles summer coffee needs without extra troubles. Starting at over $6.99, the instant coffee mixes can be found at major grocers and retailers nationwide. Customers can get them from the nearest store in 6-oz packs that come with six 1-oz sachets each.

The new Iced Latte with Foam is hitting stores across the United States starting on July 26 (Image via Maxwell House Coffee)

Maxwell announced the launch of the new instant coffee through a press release on July 26, 2023, with Sweta Kannan, Director of Marketing and Coffee Innovation at Kraft Heinz, who said:

“As iced beverages continue to rise in coffee shops, this opens a huge opportunity to continue the growth of cold in the coffee aisle at grocery stores.”

Briefing customers about the unique taste and flavor profile of the new Iced Latte with Foam instant coffee, Sweta added:

"Our never-before-seen cold-stirred foam technology will allow coffee lovers to save the time and money of going to a coffee shop, and instead inspire them to unleash their inner barista by providing an easy-to-make café style experience with every sip in three simple steps."

Maxwell's new Iced Latte with Foam instant coffee is avaialable in three flavors

Maxwell is bringing new innovation for coffee fans after a decade as the brand launches new Iced Latte instant coffee mixes. Offering a decadent chilled creamy coffee experience in a self-made coffee, the new offerings are available in stores starting on July 26, 2023.

Making a perfect cup of Iced Latte with the instant coffee mix is as simple as pouring the contents of the sachets into a glass of iced water and giving it a quick mix. Offering fans a delicious way to get the daily dose of caffeine, the new ready-to-make coffee mixes can be purchased from major retailers and grocers across the United States for over $6.99.

The new instant coffee mix only needs Iced Water to make yourself a perfectly delicious cup of Iced Latte (Image via Maxwell)

Aimed at making delicious Iced Lattes accessible to everyone, the instant coffee mixes can also be added to cold milk for a much richer and decadent coffee experience. Sold in three delicious flavors - Caramel, Vanilla, and Hazelnut - the new instant coffee mixes can be found at stores in 6-oz packs that come with six 1-oz sachets each.