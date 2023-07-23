The Habit introduces Banana Wafer Shake for a limited time

The Habit Burger Grill is now offering customers its new Banana Wafer Shake. Available on the chain's menu since the first week of July, the fruity shake is loaded with the goodness of banana and vanilla soft serve. The new Banana Wafer Shake is available on the menu for a limited time and is the perfect way to enjoy the summer.

Individuals looking forward to the new Banana Wafer Shake can grab it at the nearest participating restaurant, or through pick-up or delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.

The new Banana Wafer Shake has been available on the menu since the first week of July (Image via The Habit Burger Grill)

The chain has not hinted at how long the limited-time Banana Wafer Shake will be available to order, hence customers who don't want to miss out on the chance to try the new drink are advised to order one at the earliest.

The Habit Burger and Grill's new Banana Wafer Shake is available for $5

The Habit Burger and Grill recently unveiled its new Banana Wafer Shake. Available on the menu ever since the first week of July, the new fruity shake can be enjoyed all across the United States for a limited time.

As per the chain's website, the new Banana Wafer Shake offers a creamy blend of banana syrup, vanilla soft serve, and vanilla wafers. Served with whipped cream and crushed vanilla wafers, the thick shake starts at over $5, excluding taxes.

Featuring the bold flavors of banana complemented with the creamy texture of vanilla soft serve, the thick shake goes perfectly with all sorts of savory food. From fries, chicken bites, and sandwiches to burgers, salads, and Charburgers, the fruity shake can be paired with any of the chain's entrée or sides for a hearty meal.

The new Banana Wafer Shake starts at over $5 and will only be available on the menu for a limited time (Image via The Habit Burger Grill)

As mentioned earlier, the new Banana Wafer Shake can be ordered at the nearest The Habit Burger Grill locations, or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

Founded back in November 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is one of the most popular burger chains across the country. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the chain is known for its Chargrilled Hamburgers. The restaurant has expanded its business to over 14 states in the U.S. and has over 358 locations under its banner.

It also has some stores outside the United States, specifically in China and Cambodia. Acquired by Yum Brands Inc. in 2020, the burger chain sells an exhaustive range of fast food, including - Chargrilled Hamburgers or Charburgers, sandwiches, burgers, fries, chicken sticks, salads, kids meals, shakes, frozen desserts, beverages, and much more.