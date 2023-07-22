“Ice cream machine always broken though”: Netizens react as McDonald’s officially set to launch New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry

McDonald’s is ready to extend its McFlurry line-up as the chain unveils the New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. First tested in select California stores in 2022, the new dessert has finally received the green signal and will be hitting stores across the United States on August 9, 2023.

Loaded with the goodness of Chocolate pieces and Peanut Butter cookies, the new McFlurry will be available at all participating locations for a limited time. Once launched, the upcoming dessert can be ordered at the nearest McDonald’s restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Already teased on the chain's 'Menu Spotter Page' and also on social media by several fast food spotting pages, including @Snackolator, the new dessert seems to be getting all the hype. While fans are excited about the upcoming dessert, they also seem to be concerned about how the chain's ice cream machines are always broken. Throwing light on the situation, a user (@blak__adam) commented:

Comment by the user @blak__adam on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

The New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry hits McDonald’s stores on August 9

It's raining sweetness at McDonald’s as the chain unveils the New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. Set for a nationwide launch on August 9, 2023, the new dessert features the chain's classic creamy vanilla soft serve blended together with chocolatey peanut butter and a crispy cereal mix to offer a creamy, sweet-n-salty McFlurry experience.

The new New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is made with the chain's classic vanilla soft serve base and has a sweet-n-salty twist to it (Image via McDonald’s / @snackolator on Instagram)

However, as good and exciting as the new dessert may be, it is still leaving fans wondering if they will ever be able to try it out because of the broken Ice Cream machines. For the unfamiliar, McDonald’s is quite popular for its broken Ice Cream machines. Sometimes, things are so bad that there's literally a website called - mcbroken.com - that lets customers track stores with broken Ice Cream machines. All things considered, fans couldn't help but be skeptical about the same:

Comment by the user @cotab1911 on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @thebossaddict on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @baansard on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

SheNerdsOut @SheNerdsOut @people Their machines are always broken so...

Jodi @Krazy4BSB @people But the machine will be broken so we will always have to wonder what it tastes like. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Elise M @EMarg1180 @people The machine will never work so they can add all the new flavors they want

Scott Gore @ScottGore16 @people Still can’t make the rest of the menu edible, so forget it.

SandraNYNJ @SandraNYNJ @people ...But the machine is broken, so not available. 🤷🏽‍♀️

Despite the air being thick with worries and uncertainties, some fans couldn't shy away from sharing how excited they were for the New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry from McDonald’s.

Comment by the user @c.seeaaa on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by @oddgirlout18 on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @eeuphoric.ig on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @heyyynelley on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @maru.987agh on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @wshcaps30 on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @alexagrady on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Comment by the user @terencetheactor on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

♡ 𝕊𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕣 @circaeightyfive McDonald’s got a Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry?!



I’m about to do 80 on Main Street…

As mentioned earlier, orders for the new McFlurry can be placed at the nearest store or through the chain's app for pick-up and deliveries.

It is to be noted that the new dessert is already expected to be in high demand and will only be sold for a limited time or until supplies last. In case you end up missing it because of a broken Ice Cream machine, try checking on mcbroken.com before visiting the next McDonald’s store.