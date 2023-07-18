Krispy Kreme M&M donuts: Where to buy, varieties, availability, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme and M&M'S are coming together for the first time to unveil the four new exclusive doughnuts in the M&M'S collection. Delivering a unique experience to chocolate lovers across the country, the four new offerings will hit stores on July 17.

Loaded with the goodness of M&M candies, the new doughnuts will only be available at stores in the United States and Canada. Customers can enjoy the new offerings at their nearest Krispy Kreme store or via pick-up and orders placed through the chain's app or website.

The two brands unveiled their partnership for the new M&M'S collection doughnuts through a press release on July 17, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, quoting:

“America's most loved doughnuts and favorite chocolate candy are together at last, and you're going to love ’M.”

Krispy Kreme to offer Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M'S, Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M'S, and more

Krispy Kreme and M&M lovers are in for a big surprise as the two brands will soon come together for the launch of four new exclusive doughnuts.

Available at all participating locations for a limited time, the new M&M'S collection includes - Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M'S, Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M'S, Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M'S, and Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M'S.

Individuals can either try each of the new doughnuts individually, or pick from the three different combinations, including - a specialty dozens box, a specialty 3-pack box, and a 16-count minis box.

Available all across the United States and Canada, the new M&M'S collection doughnuts will be sold only for a limited time. Fans looking forward to enjoying the new doughnuts can either order them at their nearest participating store or place pick-up or delivery orders through the chain's app or website. It is to be noted that the chain is offering free delivery to those who order the new M&M'S collection doughnuts until July 20.

The new M&M'S collection of Krispy Kreme doughnuts will only be available on the menu for a limited time (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Here's a description of each of the new doughnuts in the collection:

Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M'S - This item features a Mini Original Glazed doughnut coated with classic chocolate icing, and decorated with rainbow dots and M&M'S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies. Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M'S - Inspired by red M&M'S candies, this doughnut is loaded with M&M'S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, coated in red icing and decorated with a white "M" candy piece. Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M'S - This item is a peanut butter icing-dipped doughnut with Peanut Butter Kreme Filling on the inside. It is garnished with rainbow dots, roughly chopped M&M'S Peanut Chocolate Candies, and a chocolate drizzle. Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M'S - This is a chocolate icing-dipped Original Glazed doughnut, which is decorated with rainbow dots and M&M'S MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies.

Those who may not be able to buy the new doughnuts from a Krispy Kreme store can also consider checking their nearby grocery stores. The new M&M collection will also be delivered to select grocery stores for a limited time. Individuals may find the new doughnuts at their local Kroger, Walmart, Stater Brothers, Wakefern, Publix, Food Lion, and other stores.