Tillamook new Premium Ice Cream: Where to buy, varieties, and all you need to know

Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is making this summer even sweeter as the brand adds three new flavors to its Premium Ice Cream lineup. Featuring delicious ice cream made with the finest quality of ingredients, the new offerings include - Orange and Cream, Neapolitan, and Campfire Peanut Butter Cup.

Scheduled to be hitting stores starting July 16, 2023, the new range of summer ice cream can be found all across the country. Available in stores for a limited time, the new ice cream flavors will be exclusively sold through Krogers, Target, Safeway, and Albertsons stores across the United States.

The brand announced the launch of the new ice cream flavors through a press release on July 13, with Ian Moppert, Ice Cream Scientist at Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), saying:

"At Tillamook, we take great pride in doing things the right way. Our ice cream, like all our products, is made with the highest quality of ingredients, and you can really taste the difference."

Briefing customers on how some of the greatest ice creams in America are made, Moppert added:

"We make our ice cream with no shortcuts and it tastes better because it's made better. With more cream, every bite is smooth and dreamy."

Tillamook's new line of Premium Ice Cream hits stores on July 16

The three new Premium Ice Cream flavors will be available at major retailers across the United States for a limited time (Image via Tillamook County Creamery Association)

Neapolitan

The Neapolitan features a trifecta of three classic Tillamook flavors - Oregon Strawberry, Old Fashioned Vanilla, and Chocolate ice cream. Serving sweet deliciousness, the new ice cream is loaded with real strawberries and chocolate ripple. It can be found in stores for a limited time.

The new Neapolitan ice cream (Image via TCCA)

Orange and Cream

Offering a refreshing summer dessert, the Orange and Cream ice cream is filled with nostalgia. Featuring a fusion between orange and sweet cream ice cream, the new orange and cream reminds you of the OG 50/50 bars. However, it will only be available in stores for a limited time.

The new Orange and Cream ice cream (Image via TCCA)

Campfire Peanut Butter Cup

The Campfire Peanut Butter Cup will leave customers feeling all dreamy about summer camps from their childhood days. Featuring toasted marshmallow ice cream with a rich fudge swirl, the new flavor comes dotted with everyone's favorite peanut butter cups. The limited-time flavor can be found at major retailers starting July 16.

Campfire Peanut Butter Cup (Image via TCAA)

As mentioned earlier, the three new Premium Ice Cream flavors can be found at major retailers across the United States. Fans can visit the website Tillamook.com/where-to-buy to find the nearest stores where the limited-time ice cream flavors will be available.