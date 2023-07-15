National Ice Cream Day 2023: Deals, discounts, and other details revealed

Everyone's favorite summer day is here as we prepare to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Dedicated to the decadent frozen delight, ice cream day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of July. Falling on July 16 this year, the celebratory day is lined with a wide range of deals and discounts from dealers and ice cream chains, and this year is no different.

From Baskin Robbins to Carvel, Dairy Queen to Drippin' Dots, the ice cream day deals this year are as refreshing as a chilled scoop of blueberry ice cream on a hot summer evening. Whether your pick is an old-school pint or the trendy ice cream sticks and sandwiches, there's no denying that ice cream can make even the gloomiest of days bright.

Share the love for ice cream with your dear ones as America celebrates National Ice Cream Day on July 16 (Image via Foodandstyle/ Getty Images)

Get ready to celebrate the day dedicated to ice creams as we share some of the best available deals and discounts from popular ice cream chains, dealers, and scoop shops across the country.

The National Ice Cream Day 2023 deals and discounts may be available at some places for the entire month or only on July 16

The National Ice Cream Day is happening on July 16 this year. From Baskin Robbins to Carvel, the upcoming ice cream day is marked with delicious deals on some of the most popular flavors from ice cream chains and scoop shops across the country.

Whether your ice cream day plans include sharing your favorite flavors with your loved ones or enjoying them all alone, there can be no better excuse for gaining those extra calories this Sunday. So get ready with your spoons as we dive deep into the deals and discounts available this Sunday.

Enjoy decadent sweet scoops of ice creams this July 16 as America celebrates National Ice Cream Day (Image via Magone / Getty Images)

Baskin-Robbins

Indulge in some Baskin Robbins this week and get $5 off on orders worth $20 or more. The limited-time offer is available between July 16 and July 22 when placing orders through the delivery platform with the promo code 'SEIZETHEYAY' at checkout. Looking for something extra? Visit scoop shops until July 31 to enjoy a 31% flat discount on the purchase of scoops.

Carvel Ice Creams

Visit a Carvel Ice Creams location on July 16 to snag $5 off on all orders of $25 or more. The offer can only be claimed when ordering via the Carvel website or third-party delivery platforms, including DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. This will be exclusively available on July 16 or until supplies last.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Visit the 35th Street NYC locations of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer to snag a free serving of Blueberry Lemon Corn CakeShakes. However, this will be available on July 16 for a limited time or until supplies last. The freebie is being offered in collaboration with Mikey Likes It Ice Cream.

Dairy Queen

Visit or order at a restaurant to earn $1 off on the in-store or online orders of Dipped Cones. Offer only eligible when ordering on the chain's app. Even though the Cherry Cones may have gone, fans can try out other cones and see if they like them.

DoorDash

DoorDash your ice cream runs this National Ice Cream Day and get $5 off on your purchase. Customers must buy two ice creams to be eligible for the discount. The offer can be claimed between July 13 and 19 at all participating stores.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market stores are offering a sweet 35% off on all ice creams and frozen treats until July 18. However, the offer is only applicable to Prime members. Non-Prime members can only get a discount of up to 27%.

Salt & Straw

Grab a free ice cream pint when buying at least three pints at Salt & Straw on July 16. The offer is only applicable when buying through local delivery orders on National Ice Cream Day. Fans can choose from the list of eligible pints, including - Lavender Honey, Aquebina Olive Oil, Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, or the Berries Series.

Most of the aforementioned National Ice Cream Day deals and discounts are exclusively available for a single day, while others may be extended throughout the month. Fans are advised to check with their local stores beforehand to ensure a hassle-free ice cream experience.