National Mac and Cheese Day 2023: Offers, discounts, and other details explored

It's a cheesy Friday today as America officially kicks off the celebrations for National Mac and Cheese Day 2023. Observed every year on July 14, Mac and Cheese Day is dedicated to the flavorful comfort food that has long been part of American culture.

As America celebrates this eventful day today, some of the top brands and restaurant chains have also chosen to spice up the celebrations with their versions of the cheesy treat. From Panera to Noodles & Company, Potbelly to Stouffers, Mac and cheese fans this year have a lot to choose from.

Get ready to dive into the creamy goodness of the flavor dish as we share some of the best Mac and Cheese offers and discounts available for grabs this Friday.

With the celebrations for National Mac and Cheese Day 2023 raging, offers and discounts from major restaurants and fast food chains keep popping up

A perfect fusion of macaroni noodles, milk or cream, and gooey cheese, Mac and Cheese adds that extra shine to every platter with its striking flavor profile. Whether it's prepared as a quick side dish or a main item loaded with the goodness of veggies and meat, the Mac and Cheese always manages to leave people in awe of its flavors.

While a single day may not be able to do much justice to the heavenly Mac and Cheese, National Mac and Cheese Day doesn't shy away from expressing the love Americans have for the flavorful and comforting dish. Celebrated every year on July 14, the joyful day is marked with many exciting offers and discounts from some of the most popular brands and restaurant chains across the country.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is inviting guests to enjoy the fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese this week for only $3. The regular-sized Mac & Cheese bowls include top-quality ingredients and are one of the most sold items on the chain's menu. Guests can snag the limited-time deal between July 14 and July 16. To claim the deal, you only need to be a Noodles Rewards member.

Aside from this, the chain is running a limited-time giveaway with exciting Mac and Cheese theme rewards. Fans can participate by visiting the Noodles & Company Instagram.

Stouffer

Mac and Cheese fans can also get a chance to try Stouffer's new Ultimate Spicy Nacho Mac this week. To get a chance of winning the new dish, you only have to participate in the sweepstakes running on the brand's Instagram page.

The new Ultimate Spicy Nacho Mac offers a spicy take on everyone's favorite Mac and Cheese and is made with a super creamy nacho cheese sauce fused with jalapeño puree, cayenne, and chili pepper. The new Ultimate Spicy Nacho Mac is set to be available at select Walmart stores by September 2023, while nationwide availability is expected by 2024.

Panera

Panera Bread is offering a flat discount of $2 on all Mac and Cheese orders placed through the chain's app on National Mac and Cheese Day. Fans can also get a discount of $1 when buying Panera branded Mac and Cheese from supermarkets on July 14. Fans looking for something extra can also try out the returning Lobster Mac and Cheese, which is available on the menu for a limited time.

Potbelly

Potbelly is serving free Mac and Cheese to its perks members to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day. To claim the freebie, customers only have to purchase an entrée of their choice. The free Mac and Cheese can also be slightly customized to add roasted red peppers, chili, bacon, and more. It is to be noted that some of the customizations may be available at no cost while others may charge extra.

Most of the aforementioned offers and discounts are exclusively available on National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14. However, some of them may be extended through the week. Customers are advised to enquire with their local store for a hassle-free experience.