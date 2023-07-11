“They never tasted fresh”: Netizens react as McDonald’s removes its popular McCafe bakery items from the menu

McDonald’s has a piece of sad news for fans this week as the chain will take its McCafe bakery pastry items off the menu. Starting July 15, the three McCafe bakery pastry items, including frosted cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter will no longer be available to order at restaurants across the United States.

As per the Illinois-based fast food restaurant chain, the items are being removed in an attempt to adjust the menu for what fans like and crave. While it can't be denied that the three sweet treats were popular among some fans, they were equally disliked by many for several reasons, including freshness, quality, variety, and much more.

McCafe Bakery Pastry items including frosted cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins, and apple fritters will be taken off the menu starting this month (Image via McDonald’s)

As the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe Bakery Pastry items started making rounds on the internet some fans couldn't help feeling sad about it, while others didn't seem much surprised. Sharing similar feelings, a user tweeted how the discontinued sweet treats never tasted fresh:

Meowskee_0  @MeowSkee_0 @nypost They were not that great tbh. It was convient if you were just in line trying to grab something different with a coffee in the morning. However I could never recommend them because they never tasted fresh. @nypost They were not that great tbh. It was convient if you were just in line trying to grab something different with a coffee in the morning. However I could never recommend them because they never tasted fresh.

McDonald’s bids goodbye to the McCafe bakery pastry items starting this month

First introduced to the menu back in 2020, the McCafe bakery pastry items, including frosted cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter were aimed at customers visiting McDonald’s for a quick breakfast or coffee. While the three sweet treats were popular at the beginning, they didn't seem to be doing very well enough lately.

As a result, McDonald’s seems to have finally decided to take them off the menu. Starting July 15, the three items will no longer be available to order at the restaurants across United States. However, fans may still be able to enjoy other sweet treats and desserts on the menu, including frozen desserts, apple pie, and chocolate chip cookies.

The McCafe Bakery Pastry items were first introduced to the menu back in 2020 (Image via McDonald’s)

With the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe bakery pastry items spreading around the internet rapidly, fans can't help being shocked. Though the three sweet treats may not have been as popular as they were in the beginning, they were still one of the top choices for many dessert lovers across the country:

RKOLemonJack @RKOLemonJack @Snack_Memories Noooo! The cinnamon roll was so tasty! This is good for my waistline but bad for my tastbuds. @Snack_Memories Noooo! The cinnamon roll was so tasty! This is good for my waistline but bad for my tastbuds.

yoshi enthusiast @ImaginaryMelons @Snack_Memories Damn that sucks, they've been around for what 2 years or so @Snack_Memories Damn that sucks, they've been around for what 2 years or so

AntoniusBalognius @tony_m_papa @Snack_Memories Dang, I thought the muffins were pretty good. Kind of a slightly smaller, more buttery version of a Starbucks blueberry muffin. @Snack_Memories Dang, I thought the muffins were pretty good. Kind of a slightly smaller, more buttery version of a Starbucks blueberry muffin.

On the other hand, several fans didn't even seem slightly surprised upon hearing the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe bakery pastry items. While some felt that it was good riddance, others said that they didn't even know those existed:

Senorita Ding Dong @KaylaJ67 @Snack_Memories they were OK, but not worth the price when you could get them cheaper down the street at the donut kiosk @Snack_Memories they were OK, but not worth the price when you could get them cheaper down the street at the donut kiosk

those things were hard as rocks @Snack_Memories as someone who's had the cinnamon rolls multiple times, good riddancethose things were hard as rocks @Snack_Memories as someone who's had the cinnamon rolls multiple times, good riddancethose things were hard as rocks

Amanda Murphy @BookLady85 @Snack_Memories Judging by the almost never empty display cases at my local McDonald's, I don't think they were very popular. @Snack_Memories Judging by the almost never empty display cases at my local McDonald's, I don't think they were very popular.

Never bought any of the bakery stuff after. @Snack_Memories I doubt they improved in two years, but I ate the cinnamon roll and it was horrible. It tasted so artificial. Couldn’t take another bite.Never bought any of the bakery stuff after. @Snack_Memories I doubt they improved in two years, but I ate the cinnamon roll and it was horrible. It tasted so artificial. Couldn’t take another bite. Never bought any of the bakery stuff after.

bittersweet ♥️ @Bittersweet888 @Snack_Memories I got a cinnamon roll once. It was sooooo stale and off colored. @Snack_Memories I got a cinnamon roll once. It was sooooo stale and off colored.

Rhett 8 @8_rhett @Snack_Memories I hope they keep the cookies, but everything else is understandable. I tried one of their festive pies or whatever it's called, wasn't impressed at all. @Snack_Memories I hope they keep the cookies, but everything else is understandable. I tried one of their festive pies or whatever it's called, wasn't impressed at all.

Randy Shulman🏳️‍🌈🐈📽️🥯🎢 @RandyShulman @Snack_Memories That makes sense. You go there for the McMuffins, not a continental breakfast. @Snack_Memories That makes sense. You go there for the McMuffins, not a continental breakfast.

As mentioned earlier, the McCafe Bakery Pastry items will be taken off the menu starting July 15. While they might have already been removed from several stores, fans may still be able to spot them at the display cases in select stores across the United States.

Hence, those who would like to try them one last time should consider visiting the nearest McDonald’s location at the earliest. In case you can't find them, you can try the other desserts from the menu including apple pies, chocolate chip cookies, and more.

