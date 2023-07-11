“They never tasted fresh”: Netizens react as McDonald’s removes its popular McCafe bakery items from the menu

McDonald’s has a piece of sad news for fans this week as the chain will take its McCafe bakery pastry items off the menu. Starting July 15, the three McCafe bakery pastry items, including frosted cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter will no longer be available to order at restaurants across the United States.
As per the Illinois-based fast food restaurant chain, the items are being removed in an attempt to adjust the menu for what fans like and crave. While it can't be denied that the three sweet treats were popular among some fans, they were equally disliked by many for several reasons, including freshness, quality, variety, and much more.
As the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe Bakery Pastry items started making rounds on the internet some fans couldn't help feeling sad about it, while others didn't seem much surprised. Sharing similar feelings, a user tweeted how the discontinued sweet treats never tasted fresh:
McDonald’s bids goodbye to the McCafe bakery pastry items starting this month
First introduced to the menu back in 2020, the McCafe bakery pastry items, including frosted cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter were aimed at customers visiting McDonald’s for a quick breakfast or coffee. While the three sweet treats were popular at the beginning, they didn't seem to be doing very well enough lately.
As a result, McDonald’s seems to have finally decided to take them off the menu. Starting July 15, the three items will no longer be available to order at the restaurants across United States. However, fans may still be able to enjoy other sweet treats and desserts on the menu, including frozen desserts, apple pie, and chocolate chip cookies.
With the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe bakery pastry items spreading around the internet rapidly, fans can't help being shocked. Though the three sweet treats may not have been as popular as they were in the beginning, they were still one of the top choices for many dessert lovers across the country:
On the other hand, several fans didn't even seem slightly surprised upon hearing the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe bakery pastry items. While some felt that it was good riddance, others said that they didn't even know those existed:
As mentioned earlier, the McCafe Bakery Pastry items will be taken off the menu starting July 15. While they might have already been removed from several stores, fans may still be able to spot them at the display cases in select stores across the United States.
Hence, those who would like to try them one last time should consider visiting the nearest McDonald’s location at the earliest. In case you can't find them, you can try the other desserts from the menu including apple pies, chocolate chip cookies, and more.