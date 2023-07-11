Lifestyle
  • home icon
  • Lifestyle
  • “They never tasted fresh”: Netizens react as McDonald’s removes its popular McCafe bakery items from the menu

“They never tasted fresh”: Netizens react as McDonald’s removes its popular McCafe bakery items from the menu

By Kaushal S.
Modified Jul 11, 2023 19:24 IST
McDonald
McDonald's discontinues its McCafe bakery pastry items (Image via McDonald's)

McDonald’s has a piece of sad news for fans this week as the chain will take its McCafe bakery pastry items off the menu. Starting July 15, the three McCafe bakery pastry items, including frosted cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter will no longer be available to order at restaurants across the United States.

As per the Illinois-based fast food restaurant chain, the items are being removed in an attempt to adjust the menu for what fans like and crave. While it can't be denied that the three sweet treats were popular among some fans, they were equally disliked by many for several reasons, including freshness, quality, variety, and much more.

McCafe Bakery Pastry items including frosted cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins, and apple fritters will be taken off the menu starting this month (Image via McDonald&rsquo;s)
McCafe Bakery Pastry items including frosted cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins, and apple fritters will be taken off the menu starting this month (Image via McDonald’s)

As the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe Bakery Pastry items started making rounds on the internet some fans couldn't help feeling sad about it, while others didn't seem much surprised. Sharing similar feelings, a user tweeted how the discontinued sweet treats never tasted fresh:

@nypost They were not that great tbh. It was convient if you were just in line trying to grab something different with a coffee in the morning. However I could never recommend them because they never tasted fresh.

McDonald’s bids goodbye to the McCafe bakery pastry items starting this month

Discontinued Food news! McCafe items are being phased out starting July 15th, including the apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls twitter.com/thedailymeal/s…

First introduced to the menu back in 2020, the McCafe bakery pastry items, including frosted cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter were aimed at customers visiting McDonald’s for a quick breakfast or coffee. While the three sweet treats were popular at the beginning, they didn't seem to be doing very well enough lately.

As a result, McDonald’s seems to have finally decided to take them off the menu. Starting July 15, the three items will no longer be available to order at the restaurants across United States. However, fans may still be able to enjoy other sweet treats and desserts on the menu, including frozen desserts, apple pie, and chocolate chip cookies.

The McCafe Bakery Pastry items were first introduced to the menu back in 2020 (Image via McDonald&rsquo;s)
The McCafe Bakery Pastry items were first introduced to the menu back in 2020 (Image via McDonald’s)

With the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe bakery pastry items spreading around the internet rapidly, fans can't help being shocked. Though the three sweet treats may not have been as popular as they were in the beginning, they were still one of the top choices for many dessert lovers across the country:

@Snack_Memories those apple fritters hit different 😭
@Snack_Memories Noooo! The cinnamon roll was so tasty! This is good for my waistline but bad for my tastbuds.
@Snack_Memories Now I’m extra McDepressed
@Snack_Memories Damn that sucks, they've been around for what 2 years or so
@Snack_Memories RIP. I loved that cinnamon roll.
@Snack_Memories @kakapotrainer Oh dang! I don't LOVE these but the apple fritters are hella nice
@Snack_Memories Dang, I thought the muffins were pretty good. Kind of a slightly smaller, more buttery version of a Starbucks blueberry muffin.
@Snack_Memories THE CINNAMON ROLLS?? NOOO

On the other hand, several fans didn't even seem slightly surprised upon hearing the news about the discontinuation of the McCafe bakery pastry items. While some felt that it was good riddance, others said that they didn't even know those existed:

@Snack_Memories Those muffins were always stale 🤷🏾‍♂️
@Snack_Memories they were OK, but not worth the price when you could get them cheaper down the street at the donut kiosk
@Snack_Memories Yeah the whole McCafe concept didn’t really work out.
@Snack_Memories I didn’t know they had any of those.
@Snack_Memories as someone who's had the cinnamon rolls multiple times, good riddancethose things were hard as rocks
@Snack_Memories Judging by the almost never empty display cases at my local McDonald's, I don't think they were very popular.
@Snack_Memories I doubt they improved in two years, but I ate the cinnamon roll and it was horrible. It tasted so artificial. Couldn’t take another bite. Never bought any of the bakery stuff after.
@Snack_Memories I got a cinnamon roll once. It was sooooo stale and off colored.
@Snack_Memories I hope they keep the cookies, but everything else is understandable. I tried one of their festive pies or whatever it's called, wasn't impressed at all.
@Snack_Memories That makes sense. You go there for the McMuffins, not a continental breakfast.
@Snack_Memories You can get those anywhere.

As mentioned earlier, the McCafe Bakery Pastry items will be taken off the menu starting July 15. While they might have already been removed from several stores, fans may still be able to spot them at the display cases in select stores across the United States.

Hence, those who would like to try them one last time should consider visiting the nearest McDonald’s location at the earliest. In case you can't find them, you can try the other desserts from the menu including apple pies, chocolate chip cookies, and more.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...