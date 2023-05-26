“Year ruined”: Dairy Queen discontinuing cherry-dipped cones leaves internet in shambles

Dairy Queen fans were greeted with shocking news this week as the chain announced the discontinuation of the popular cherry-dipped cones. The news of the discontinuation was first shared through a viral TikTok video by an employee named Miranda (@dqshelbytwpmi), who works at a DQ, Shelby Township, Missouri, location.

The TikTok video, which has over four million views as of now, shared the sad news about the discontinuation of the popular cherry-dipped cones. The chain later confirmed the news about the discontinuation, leaving fans disappointed. The cherry-dipped cones were one of the most popular flavors of DQ's dipped cones and were loved by people of all ages.

The TikTok video by user @dqshelbytwpmi that first shared the news about the discontinuation of the cherry-dipped cones (Image via @dqshelbytwpmi on TikTok/ Dairy Queen)

Saddened by the discontinuation of their favorite flavor, fans spammed social media with comments and tweets that expressed their disappointment and frustration. Sharing a similar response, a user tweeted about how their year is now ruined.

rachael @littlemissgorl DAIRY QUEEN IS GETTING RID OF THE CHERRY DIPPED CONE??? Year ruined. DAIRY QUEEN IS GETTING RID OF THE CHERRY DIPPED CONE??? Year ruined.

Dairy Queen says the cherry-dipped cones may return sometime in the future

Being sold on an on-off basis on the chain's menu for over five years, the cherry-dipped cones were one of the most sought-after flavors. As of now, locations across the country may be serving the last batches of the cherry-dipped cones to customers, but once depleted, the popular flavor will be gone until further notice. The chain has said that they "may return sometime in the near future," but there have been no confirmation of the same.

For the unversed, the cherry-dipped cones feature cones made with the chain's classic soft serve ice cream. Dipped in the delicious Cherry Red candy topping, the popular cones have been available on the chain's menu for more than five years. While some locations served it for a limited time, others never took it off the menu.

However, it now seems that the era of the cherry-dipped cones is finally coming to an end with the announcement of their discontinuation.

Dairy Queen said that the cherry-dipped cones may return to the menu in the near future (Image via Dairy Queen)

As expected, fans didn't take the news of the discontinuation lightly. While some were greatly saddened by this decision, others seemed to be at a loss for words.

Erika Saldivar @07carebear @DairyQueen I see no reason to discontinue cherry dipped cone. Not happy @DairyQueen I see no reason to discontinue cherry dipped cone. Not happy

katie @getsfuzzy dairy queen discontinuing the cherry dipped cone i hope i die dairy queen discontinuing the cherry dipped cone i hope i die

julia_carpio @juliacarpio9 They no longer have the cherry dipped cone at Dairy Queen. ☹️ They no longer have the cherry dipped cone at Dairy Queen. ☹️

While it may be just another flavor on the chain's menu, the cherry-dipped cones may have been an escape for some, and for others, it may have been a way to share special moments with their loved and dear ones.

JoJo @jojo_urmom69 dairy queen cherry dipped cone is my comfort food dairy queen cherry dipped cone is my comfort food

Jessica Barrett @jessbarretttn . @DairyQueen the #cherrydippedcone is one of the best parts of summer, it’s literally my go to order. I’m devastated it’s going away @DairyQueen the #cherrydippedcone is one of the best parts of summer, it’s literally my go to order. I’m devastated it’s going away 😭.

Roxie Charchian @roxiecharchian trash jones @jzux it’s saturday morning in the summer & you’re 10 years old. you get out of bed, pour a big bowl of cereal, and watch vh1 music videos with your siblings til it’s time to ride bikes. you have no idea how much an apartment costs. there are rocket pops in the freezer and life is good it’s saturday morning in the summer & you’re 10 years old. you get out of bed, pour a big bowl of cereal, and watch vh1 music videos with your siblings til it’s time to ride bikes. you have no idea how much an apartment costs. there are rocket pops in the freezer and life is good The biggest decision that day is where you’ll meet your best friend: Dairy Queen for a cherry dipped cone or the Anderson Rexall Drug soda fountain for a Green River. twitter.com/jzux/status/16… The biggest decision that day is where you’ll meet your best friend: Dairy Queen for a cherry dipped cone or the Anderson Rexall Drug soda fountain for a Green River. twitter.com/jzux/status/16…

Seth Decker @montanadecker

Sincerely,

Customers Everywhere @DairyQueen you have ruined the glue that keeps the fabric of cold creamy happiness together by discontinuing the best ice cream treat in existence the #cherrydippedcone . Might as well cancel the blizzard and take away every shred of joy from us.Sincerely,Customers Everywhere @DairyQueen you have ruined the glue that keeps the fabric of cold creamy happiness together by discontinuing the best ice cream treat in existence the #cherrydippedcone. Might as well cancel the blizzard and take away every shred of joy from us.Sincerely,Customers Everywhere

Sarah Sinovic @Sarah_Sinovic



Me, personally: it’s the ONE thing I get from y’all. My absolute fave. Breaking hearts from coast to coast.



#cherrydippedcone #bringbackcherrydipped #dqcherrydippedcone @DairyQueen Lotsa unhappy people over here—don’t get rid of the cherry dipped cone!!!!Me, personally: it’s the ONE thing I get from y’all. My absolute fave. Breaking hearts from coast to coast. .@DairyQueen Lotsa unhappy people over here—don’t get rid of the cherry dipped cone!!!! 😢Me, personally: it’s the ONE thing I get from y’all. My absolute fave. Breaking hearts from coast to coast.#cherrydippedcone #bringbackcherrydipped #dqcherrydippedcone

Lucky fans across the country may still be able to grab a cherry-dipped cone from one of the last batches that may be available at select locations. However, once depleted, the cherry-dipped cones will be gone for good. It can no longer be denied that the era of the cherry-dipped cones has finally come to an end.

However, fans may still be able to add a bit of sweetness to their days by trying out other popular flavors.

Founded on June 22, 1940, Dairy Queen is an American international chain of soft-serve ice cream and fast food restaurants. Owned by International Dairy Queen, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, the ice cream and fast food chain is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

