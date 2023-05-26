“Year ruined”: Dairy Queen discontinuing cherry-dipped cones leaves internet in shambles

Dairy Queen fans were greeted with shocking news this week as the chain announced the discontinuation of the popular cherry-dipped cones. The news of the discontinuation was first shared through a viral TikTok video by an employee named Miranda (@dqshelbytwpmi), who works at a DQ, Shelby Township, Missouri, location.
The TikTok video, which has over four million views as of now, shared the sad news about the discontinuation of the popular cherry-dipped cones. The chain later confirmed the news about the discontinuation, leaving fans disappointed. The cherry-dipped cones were one of the most popular flavors of DQ's dipped cones and were loved by people of all ages.
Saddened by the discontinuation of their favorite flavor, fans spammed social media with comments and tweets that expressed their disappointment and frustration. Sharing a similar response, a user tweeted about how their year is now ruined.
Dairy Queen says the cherry-dipped cones may return sometime in the future
Being sold on an on-off basis on the chain's menu for over five years, the cherry-dipped cones were one of the most sought-after flavors. As of now, locations across the country may be serving the last batches of the cherry-dipped cones to customers, but once depleted, the popular flavor will be gone until further notice. The chain has said that they "may return sometime in the near future," but there have been no confirmation of the same.
For the unversed, the cherry-dipped cones feature cones made with the chain's classic soft serve ice cream. Dipped in the delicious Cherry Red candy topping, the popular cones have been available on the chain's menu for more than five years. While some locations served it for a limited time, others never took it off the menu.
However, it now seems that the era of the cherry-dipped cones is finally coming to an end with the announcement of their discontinuation.
As expected, fans didn't take the news of the discontinuation lightly. While some were greatly saddened by this decision, others seemed to be at a loss for words.
While it may be just another flavor on the chain's menu, the cherry-dipped cones may have been an escape for some, and for others, it may have been a way to share special moments with their loved and dear ones.
Lucky fans across the country may still be able to grab a cherry-dipped cone from one of the last batches that may be available at select locations. However, once depleted, the cherry-dipped cones will be gone for good. It can no longer be denied that the era of the cherry-dipped cones has finally come to an end.
However, fans may still be able to add a bit of sweetness to their days by trying out other popular flavors.
Founded on June 22, 1940, Dairy Queen is an American international chain of soft-serve ice cream and fast food restaurants. Owned by International Dairy Queen, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, the ice cream and fast food chain is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.