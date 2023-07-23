Pizza Hut Boneless Wings for 75-cent deal: Price, availability, varieties, and all you need to know

Pizza Hut fans can now enjoy an almost endless number of wings with the chain's new Boneless Wings for 75-cent promotion. Offering a pocket-friendly deal, the new promotion allows fans to enjoy Boneless Wings for 75 cents each. The special pricing can be claimed when ordering at least eight Breaded Boneless Wings or more.

Available in stores starting July 22, 2023, the limited-time deal does not have a cap on the maximum number of Boneless Wings that one can order under the 75-cent promotion. Fans can avail of this deal at the nearest participating location, or when ordering through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The chain has not hinted at how long the 75-cent promotion will be available. Thus, fans who don't want to miss out on the pocket-friendly deal are advised to visit or order from the nearest Pizza Hut location at the earliest.

All you need to know about Pizza Hut's Boneless Wings for 75-cent deal

Pizza Hut is serving an appetizing surprise to fans this July as the chain unveiled its new Boneless Wings for the 75-cent deal. The deal which is available in stores across the US since July 22, 2023, allows fans to enjoy nearly an endless number of Breaded Boneless Wings for 75 cents each. While fans may still have to order at least eight pieces of Boneless Wings to get the special pricing, there is practically no limit on the number of wings they can order with this promotion.

For those who are yet to try them, the chain's Boneless Wings are made with 100% all-white meat boneless chicken wings. Breaded in a mix of flavorful spices and fried to crispy golden perfection, the juicy Boneless Wings are coated in the signature sauces and rubs of one's choice.

The choice of sauces and rubs includes - Spicy Garlic, Honey BBQ, Buffalo (Mild/Medium/Burnin' Hot), Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Sweet Chilli, and Cajun Style Dry Rub. Though the sauce and rub-coated Boneless Wings are a must-have, fans can also have them unsauced or naked.

There is no max cap on the number of Boneless Wings that fans can order under the 75-cent Boneless Wings deal (Image via Pizza Hut)

Fans looking forward to the 75-cent Boneless Wings deal can avail of the deal at the nearest participating location or when placing pick-up or delivery orders through the chain's app or website. It is to be noted that the chain has not hinted at how long the limited-time deal will be available, so fans are advised to be quick on their feet.

Founded in May 1958, by the founders Frank Carney and Dan Carney, Pizza Hut is one of the largest global pizza chains. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the pizza chain has over 18,700 restaurants spread across the globe.

Owned by Yum! Brands, Inc., the chain serves a range of freshly baked pizzas, wings, Italian Tacos, pasta, breadsticks, fries, desserts, drinks, beverages, and much more.