Outback Sweet Heat Season menu: Line-up, availability, and all you need to know 

Outback Steakhouse is bringing back a menu experience bursting with bold flavors as the chain unveiled its new Sweet Heat Season line-up. Loaded with all the sweet, salty, spicy, bold, and rich flavors, the new line-up hits stores across the country starting Wednesday, July 26, and will be available to order until October 31, 2023.

Offering some of the classic Outback delicacies and some fresh new entrants, the Sweet Heat Season line-up will include Hot Honey Fried Shrimp, Tim Tam Sundae, a refreshing Hot Honey ‘Rita, and more. Once launched, the new line-up can be enjoyed at the nearest participating restaurant or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

The new Sweet Heat Season menu line-up hits stores on July 26 (Image via Outback Steakhouse)

The chain announced the launch of the new Sweet Heat Season menu line-up through a press release on July 20, with Becky Boyd, Director of Menu Innovation & Strategy at Bloomin' Brands, quoting:

“We’re excited to offer guests a diverse menu that complements the summer season. Given Outback's signature, bold flavors, the ‘swicy’ trend is a natural fit for us and appeals to all our guests because of its balanced flavor profile.”

The upcoming Sweet Heat Season menu line-up offers the perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavors (Image via Outback)

Fans looking forward to the upcoming Sweet Heat Season menu line-up can learn more about the offerings below:

Hot Honey Fried Shrimp - Hand-breaded shrimp in Bloomin' Onion spices, cooked to golden perfection and served with a drizzle of hot honey and spicy bloom sauce. Finished with a topping of Fresno chiles and comes with hot honey on the side. Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp - Seasoned chicken breast, grilled and coated in BBQ sauce, and served with Hot Honey Fried Shrimp along with two choices of freshly made sides. Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken - Center-cut juicy sirloin and a golden fried boneless chicken breast, served with a quick drizzle of spicy bloom sauce and hot honey, along with toppings of Fresno chiles. It is served with a choice of side and a steakhouse potato. Filet & Snow Crab - Half-pound Snow Crab legs served with a 6-oz beef filet and your choice of steakhouse potato and a side. Also available with a full pound of snow crab legs and two sides. Wedge Salad - Wedge of iceberg lettuce with toppings of red onions, bacon, homemade Blue Cheese dressing, and tomatoes, served with a quick drizzle of balsamic glaze. Tim Tam Sundae - Vanilla ice cream coated in crumbles of Tim Tam cookies, and served with a drizzle of caramel and chocolate sauce. Comes with toppings of whipped cream, honey caramel popcorn, and Tim Tam cookies. Hot Honey ‘Rita - Three citrus juices with hot honey, Cointreau, and Sauza Gold Tequila served along with a cinnamon sugar rim.

The upcoming Sweet Heat Season menu line-up hits Outback Steakhouse stores on July 26 and can be enjoyed all across the United States until October 31, 2023. The new line-up will be available to order at all participating locations, or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.