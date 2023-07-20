AMC Barbie popcorn bucket: How to get, price, and all you need to know

AMC Theatres have collaborated with Barbie for a promotional campaign and have released an exclusive range of memorabilia, including a themed popcorn container. Shaped like Barbie's pink Corvette, the themed popcorn bucket will be sold for over $34.99 and can hold up to 85 oz. of popcorn.

Teased on the AMC Theatres' website, the latest collection also includes posters, themed T-shirts, tank tops, bags, a cup, and a collectible doll. While most of the items are already available for purchase on the website, the Corvette-shaped popcorn bucket will only be available when the film releases on July 21. The limited-time collectibles can also be directly purchased from any AMC Theatre across the United States.

Preview of the upcoming Corvette Popcorn Bucket that will be available when the film releases on July 21 (Image via AMC Theatres, Barbie Universe)

AMC Theatres is well-known for its movie-themed memorabilia. It earlier offered a light-up helmet for the recently released Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie and also introduced Thor's Hammer for the Thor: Love And Thunder movie.

AMC Theatres and Barbie Universe's Pink Corvette Popcorn Bucket will be available for $34.99

Set to release on July 21, 2023, the live-action movie features Margot Robbie along with other Barbies and their Ken counterparts. The story revolves around Margot as she travels to the real world to find her owner.

With the movie releasing this Friday, AMC Theatres will be offering a wide collection of memorabilia celebrating the Barbie live-action movie. The collection includes a Pink Corvette Popcorn Bucket that can be purchased starting July 21 for $34.99. Measuring over 16 cm. in length, the limited-time collectible holds up to 85 oz popcorn.

While fans don't have to pay extra for the popcorn, they may consider asking for it to be served separately to ensure that the Pink Corvette does not get covered in grease.

The collection will also include tank tops and t-shirts, which cost $24.99, while the cups are being sold for $19.99. The themed bags retail for $22.99 to $64.99 and the collection of posters can be purchased for $19.99. The collection also includes a movie-themed collectible doll, which is available for $49.99.

The Pink Corvette Popcorn Bucket holds 85-oz popcorn and is priced at over $34.99 (Image via AMC Theatres)

The Pink Corvette Popcorn Bucket and several other themed collectibles will be available for purchase at https://www.amctheatres.com/ for a limited time. Fans can also buy them before they watch the movie at one of AMC Theatres' locations. Similar to other collectibles, the limited-time collection is expected to sell out soon. Some of the items may already be out of stock, and fans are advised to check with their local AMC Theatres if they are still available.

However, individuals may be able to buy the items later on reselling websites like eBay for a higher price.