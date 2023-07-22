Chipotle Bowls For Goals U.S. Women's National Team: How to avail, menu, availability, and other details explored

Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back its Bowls for Goals offers to promote the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT). The promotions that begin with the team's scheduled matches in Australia and New Zealand will allow fans to snag over 2,500 free bowls for every lead-extending, go-ahead, or tying goal scored by the USWNT.

The codes for the free entrées will be shared on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Twitter account (@USWNT) each time one of these conditions is met.

The official partner of U.S. Soccer, Chipotle, is leaving no stone unturned to extend its support for the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT). As the chain announced the return of the Bowls for Goals offer to promote the USWNT, the chain's Chief Brand Officer, Chris Brandt, said:

"The U.S. Women's National Team embodies authenticity, passion, and excellence in everything they do on and off the field. We're proud to support the team on its journey for an unprecedented 'three-peat' and elevate the viewing experience for fans along the way."

Chipotle offers free entrées with the return of the Bowls for Goals promotions for the upcoming USWNT matches

Chipotle Mexican Grill is roping in some extra support for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) for the upcoming matches as the chain brings back its Bowls for Goals offers. Promoting the USWNT, the returning offer is aimed at engaging a large number of soccer fans with one of the biggest events in women's soccer.

The Bowls for Goals promotions that will be starting with the upcoming matches of the USWNT, will allow fans to get their hands on over 2,500 free entrées for goals scored by the team. When the conditions are met, unique codes for a free entrée will be shared on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Twitter account (@USWNT). The first 2,500 people who text the unique code to 888222 will be able to claim a free digital entrée.

Fans can either use their free entrée to enjoy their favorite bowls from the chain's menu, or check out the two new digital-exclusive bowls that have been inspired by the journey of the USWNT stars Sophia Smith and Rose Lavelle:

Rose Lavelle Bowl - Rose Lavelle's power-packed bowls feature a serving of Chicken, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Lettuce, and Guacamole, served with a Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette Dressing on the side. Sophia Smith Bowl - Sophia Smith's Bowl offers a good combination of flavors, and comes with Brown Rice, Chicken, Black Beans, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Cheese

It is to be noted that the free entrées are only available to those who are over 13 years of age. Fans looking forward to snagging a free entrée for themselves are advised to keep checking the USWNT Twitter account during the games. The Bowl for Goals promo begins with the game and will end along with the game or when all the free entrées for the match have been claimed.