“Is this a challenge?”: Burger King Thailand’s Real Meat Burger sparks hilarious reactions online

Burger King Thailand has taken things up a notch again as the chain recently unveiled its new "Real Meat Burger." Similar to its predecessor, the highly popular "Real Cheeseburger," the Real Meat Burger only comes with one type of topping - meat. Made with three 5-inch juicy beef patties, the new burger is sold for 339 baht ($9.84).

However, the fun part about the burger is that it can be customized to add as many patties as the customer wants. While there is an additional charge of over 100 baht ($2.90) for every additional patty, there's almost no prescribed limit on how many patties customers can add to their Real Meat Burger. The chain has already served one with over 100 patties to a Thai food blogger, Believe Me, I Already Ate.

While the success of the Real Cheeseburger sold earlier this month was no joke, the new Real Meat Burger has left fans cracking, as the promotional post for the new burgers is receiving all sorts of hilarious comments from them. Sharing a similar reaction, a fan (เพื่อนไม่คบ) commented:

Burger King Thailand's "Real Meat Burger" leaves fans cracking

What's your regular Burger like? Bun, some leafy greens, cheese slices, meat, tomatoes, sauces? Well, not at Burger King Thailand. No, this is not a joke, the fast-food chain is literally on a streak of serving burgers that only come with a single topping. From serving a Real Cheeseburger with 20 slices of cheese to currently serving a Real Meat Burger with a possibly unlimited number of beef patties, the chain is on a roll.

The new offering comes with three 5-inch juicy beef patties on default, but can be customized to add an almost unlimited number of patties for an additional charge. While the new burger may be meant to draw in more customers, it seems to be drawing in extra laughter and jokes that both fans and the burger chain are enjoying together.

Ever since the new burger was launched this week, fans from Thailand and across the globe have been continuously storming into Burger King Thailand's promotional Facebook posts to share their hilarious takes about the new Real Meat Burger.

Fans who are yet to check out the new Real Meat Burger can visit the nearest Burger King Thailand restaurant to snag one for 339 baht ($9.84). It is to be noted that you cannot add any other toppings on the burgers and the extra patties will be charged at 100 baht ($2.90) each.