Starbucks 50% off cold drinks deal: How to avail, availability, and all you need to know

Starbucks fans can win great savings every Wednesday with the chain's new "WinsDays" promotions. Available in stores across the United States starting July 26, 2023, the limited-time deal allows fans to enjoy a flat 50% discount on all cold brews and beverages.

The limited-time promotions that started this week can be availed on all orders of cold brews and beverages placed after 12 pm on Wednesdays. Expected to be available until the second Wednesday of August, the discount is only available to the chain's rewards program members with a limit of one deal per person each week.

Fans looking forward to benefiting from the deal can try placing an order through the chain's app or website at all participating stores across the United States.

The 50% off discounts on cold brews and beverages can be availed every Wednesday after 12 pm (Image via Starbucks)

Individuals who are yet to join the reward program can do so by signing up on the chain's app or website for free. The reward program enables fans to earn stars (reward points) on all purchases of drinks, food, and other items at Starbucks stores. Once accumulated, the stars can be exchanged for free drinks, snacks, accessories, or exclusive deals and discounts.

All you need to know about Starbucks' "Winsdays" 50% off cold drinks deal

Starbucks is brewing some quick savings on its cold brews and beverages this month with the new Winsdays promotions. As the name suggests, the Winsdays promotions allow fans to win on Wednesdays, as they can claim flat discounts of 50% on orders of cold brews and beverages placed after 12 pm on Wednesdays.

Exclusively available to the chain's reward program members, the limited-time deal can be claimed at any participating stores in the United States on three consecutive Wednesdays - July 26, August 2, and August 9. To claim the discount, fans only need to place a qualifying order through the chain's app or website at any participating store across the United States.

Starbucks' "Winsdays" promotions can exclusively be claimed on Wednesdays by the reward program members (Image via Alex Wong / Getty Images)

It is to be noted that the promotions only allow the reward program members to enjoy a 50% discount on one cold brew or beverage each week. The deal can be applied to all cold brews and drinks, except alcoholic, canned, and bottled beverages.

Though the July 26 deal may have been missed, customers may still be able to enjoy the limited-time deal on Wednesdays of the next two weeks. The deal will be limited to orders placed at physical locations only.

Customers looking forward to taking benefit of the Winsdays promotions can enjoy great savings on the chain's chilled iced coffees and drinks or pick from some of the new Frozen Lemonade Refreshers. The limited-time beverages offer a new take on the chain's refreshing lemonade line-up.

The new Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages feature a refreshing summer drink for cooling off on a hot summer day. Loaded with the goodness of real fruits, the frozen summer beverage is infused with refreshing citrusy flavors.