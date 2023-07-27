Starbucks Leaked Fall 2023 menu explored as brand reportedly set to bring back Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pops in August

Starbucks seems to be having another leaked menu problem this year as the chain's fall menu starts making the rounds on the internet. First teased on Instagram by Markie Devo (@markie_devo), the leaked fall menu is said to be hitting stores in August and includes over eight items, such as the returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Owl Cake Pops, and more.

Also returning to the chain's menu this August are everyone's favorite fall drinks: Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The leaked fall menu will also offer at least two new drinks, including an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

List of the leaked fall menu items hitting Starbucks stores this August (Image via @markie_devo on Instagram)

Though the Pumpkin Spice Latte may undeniably return to stores this fall, the other menu items are not guaranteed to be featured on the chain's menu during the fall season. Fans are best advised to consider the menu as rumored until the chain confirms the same or unveils its fall menu through an official release.

Starbucks' leaked fall menu is rumored to hit stores on August 29

Starbucks' seasonal menu has found its way to the internet again, and fans couldn't be any happier. Expected to be making its way to stores on August 29, the fall menu this year is bringing back some old-school classics, including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Owl Cake Pops, and much more. For those wondering, the fall menu isn't devoid of any Pumpkin Spice Latte this year either.

From everyone's favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte to Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, the fall menu this year is loaded with new and old-good hot and cold brews to offer you the perfect fall experience.

The leaked menu also packs a good amount of calories with Owl Cake Pops, a new Baked Apple Croissant, and the allegedly returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. The leaked grind for the season, Guatemala Casi Cielo, will also be available in stores and online this August.

Once launched, the fall menu items can be availed at all participating Starbucks stores across the country or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

The leaked Starbucks fall menu is expected to be hitting stores on August 29 and will be available in stores till the beginning of November (Image via Mysondanube / Getty Images)

Currently, not much is clear about the pricing, description, or confirmed availability of the leaked Starbucks fall menu items. Most of the details can only be confirmed after the chain issues an official release in the coming days. If the rumors are true, the fall menu this year may be a bit short-lived and will be wrapped up by the beginning of November.