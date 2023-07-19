Starbucks Reusable Drinkware Collection 2023: Varieties, prices, availability, and all you need to know

Starbucks is urging fans to keep the summer vibes going as the chain introduces another round of reusable drinkware collection. Adorned in vibrant, bold colors, the new collection was launched on July 17. Sold at select licensed stores across the country, the latest collection includes sippers, tumblers, cold cups, water bottles, glow cups, and more.

Starting at over $14.95, the new reusable drinkware is available either in 16 or 24-oz capacity and can be the perfect partner for times when you need to sip on your drinks on the go.

The new tumblers and sippers are available in various designs and sizes (Image via Starbucks)

For the unfamiliar, reusable sippers and tumblers are always in great demand among fans. While some buy them for their collections, many prefer them for the extra $0.10 discount attached to them. The $0.10 discount can be claimed during checkout at all participating Starbucks locations when you bring in your own reusable cups, tumblers, or sippers for drinks and beverages.

The Starbucks Reusable Drinkware Collection 2023 is made of food-grade materials

Starbucks is preparing to make the summer even more refreshing as the chain extends its summer drinkware collection to introduce a new line of reusable sippers and tumblers. From iced coffees to lemonades, refreshers, and more, the colorful tumblers and sippers ensure that you always have enough fluids to beat the summer heat.

Whether you plan to grab a quick drink on your way to the office or plan to enjoy your favorite drink on your way home from work, the reusable drinkware from Starbucks goes a long way with its bold design and comparatively higher drink-holding capacity. Made of food-grade materials, the new reusable drinkware collection also helps Mother Nature as it limits the use of disposable cups.

The new reusable drinkware collection extends the chain's original summer drinkware collection (Image via Starbucks)

Sold in modern and trendy designs, the new reusable drinkware collection features the following tumblers and sippers:

Cobalt Grid Cold Cup (24 oz)

Adorned in midnight blue, this textured tumbler makes you experience the mysteries of summer nights with every sip. Priced at $22.95, it can hold up to 24 oz of drinks. The Cobalt Grid Cold Cup is suitable for chilled and iced beverages.

Cobalt Grid Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Iridescent Print Cold Cup (24 oz)

This tumbler exudes the main character energy with its bright and dazzling design. Priced at $19.95, it allows you to carry up to 24 oz of your favorite drinks. Fans are advised to use it for cold coffee and other chilled drinks.

Iridescent Print Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Teal Stainless Steel Tumbler (16 oz)

Made with food-grade materials, it offers the hues of the ocean even on a hot summer day. The perfect carry-along partner, this steel tumbler can hold up to 16 oz of drinks. It can be purchased for $24.95 nationwide.

Teal Stainless Steel Tumbler (Image via Star..)

Lime Kaleidoscope Cold Cup (24 oz)

It features a citrusy hint of freshness in the design and can hold over 24 oz of drinks. Adorned in lime-hued kaleidoscopic colors, it can be found at stores nationwide. Fans can get the Lime Kaleidoscope Cold Cup for $22.95.

Lime Kaleidoscope Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Others

some of the other new reusable drink wares (Image via Starbucks)

Fuchsia Glow Water Bottle - Features a radiant design. It has a 24 oz drink holding capacity and retails for $14.95.

- Features a radiant design. It has a 24 oz drink holding capacity and retails for $14.95. Fluorescent Rainbow Cold Cup - The fluorescent, multicolor cup holds 24 oz of chilled beverages and is priced at $29.95.

- The fluorescent, multicolor cup holds 24 oz of chilled beverages and is priced at $29.95. Fluorescent Reusable Cold Cup Set - Get a set of over 6 reusable cups in bold colors for $19.95. Each of the cups holds over 24 oz of cold beverages.

- Get a set of over 6 reusable cups in bold colors for $19.95. Each of the cups holds over 24 oz of cold beverages. Back to School Cold Cup - Get to school in style with this 24 oz cup marked with animated quirkiness. It can be purchased for $19.95.

Apart from their high drink-holding capacity and trendy designs, the new drinkware collection also offers other extra perks. Customers bringing their own clean and reusable drinkware to a participating store can get a $0.10 discount on their drinks and beverages. Members of the chain's reward program can also earn up to 25 stars, which can later be used to redeem free drinks, accessories, and snacks.