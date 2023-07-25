Is Cher launching a gelato brand? Name and other details explored

The popular American singer, Cher, who made a name for herself in the music industry, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared some exciting news with her fans. She announced that she is currently gearing up to introduce her own gelato brand - 'Cherlato.'

The Instagram post hinted that the gelato brand will be available in Los Angeles, as the singer told fans in the city to "watch out." She also mentioned that she began working on the brand five years ago as she shared a video alongside the announcement. The clip gave fans the first glimpse of what seemed to be the brand's gelato truck, which was decorated in bold colors and doodles of the 77-year-old singer with gelato in her hands.

The singer has not shared much about her new business venture. While she gave fans a glimpse of the flavors they can expect, additional details about pricing and availability, are currently awaited.

Cher gives fans a preview of the flavors her brand will offer

The singer left her fans thrilled with the announcement about her new gelato company. The American singer, actress, author, producer, and philanthropist has long been associated with several fashion and beauty brands. She is now all set to enter the food industry with her gelato brand, which will most probably serve gelato and/or other gelato-based desserts.

The upcoming gelato brand will offer a rich and creamy frozen dessert that pairs perfectly with a crispy cone. The preview hints at flavors including chocolate, pistachio, glazed donut, and more, and official information about the same is currently awaited.

According to the brand's Instagram page, Cherlato's journey began when the singer and Giapo - a popular ice cream company based in New Zealand - came together to introduce the boldest gelatos to individuals in Los Angeles.

Some of the gelato flavors that were teased on the singer's Instagram page this week (Image via Instagram)

The upcoming brand is set to bring the best of Californian fresh produce to the forefront. The brand is committed to serving customers high-quality delicious gelato. Made with locally sourced ingredients, the new gelatos will not only be delicious and healthy but will also support local communities.

Born on May 20, 1946, in El Centro, California, Cherilyn Sarkisian is a popular American singer, actress, and author. Her debut album All I Really Want to Do (1965) won the hearts of many and ranked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 Chart. With several awards to her name, the 77-year-old went on to release a number of hit tracks throughout her glorious career.

She is known for her pop songs including Believe, Love and Understanding, Strong Enough, Take Me Home, Heart of Stone, I Got You Babe, and many more.